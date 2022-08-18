AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

The Unveiled Glory of Deshou Palace from the Legendary Song Dynasty

PRNewswire August 18, 2022

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — A news report by haiwainet.cn: The culture of the Southern Song Dynasty has lasted for nearly a thousand years in Hangzhou, and the Deshou Palace located in Shangcheng District is undoubtedly the essence of it. The Southern Song Dynasty’s Deshou Palace Ruins Museum started construction at the end of 2020 and has already finished the construction of the main building by now. The indoor exhibitions and decorations are still under construction and will be ready to be put into trial operation in September this year. Once finished, it will become the first project in Hangzhou to unveil the style of the royal palaces under Emperor Gaozong and Emperor Xiaozong of Song.

Deshou palace plays an important role for Hangzhou to display its cultural heritage of the Song Dynasty. A group of royal palace buildings of the Southern Song Dynasty will be displayed on the site protection shed of the main palace hall in the Central District. This is considered the most valuable and most worth-watching building in Deshou Palace.

Upon completion, the protection shed in the Central District will have two floors. The first floor is a steel structure site protection cover, which serves both as site protection and a historical and cultural exhibition hall. On the second floor stands the reconstructed main hall of Deshou Palace. According to experts, the design plan was determined after a comprehensive study of the excavation to ensure it presents the beauty of architecture in the Song Dynasty.

It is reported that the central area of Deshou Palace is themed on the beauty of architecture in the Southern Song Dynasty. It uses a combination of three-fold curtains and digital projections on the ground to let visitors understand the changes in the Deshou Palace and the building’s construction system while experiencing the story of Emperor Gaozong of Song and the royal courtesy at that time. The ruins in the western area are based on the theme of the beauty of gardens in the Southern Song Dynasty. Through huge digital scrolls, scenes such as the changing seasons of the gardens of Deshou Palace are recreated. Through this “window of Song “that was once closed for hundreds of years, the world will see the unique charisma of cultures in the Song Dynasty.

SOURCE haiwainet.cn

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.