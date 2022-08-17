AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Delegate Connect Rebrands As Joyn

PRNewswire August 18, 2022

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Delegate Connect, an end-to-end solution for delivering immersive virtual and hybrid events, has officially rebranded as Joyn. Initially focused on the APAC region, the rebranding comes at a pivotal time in the company’s growth as it successfully expands into the United States and the wider global market.

Joyn, the company’s new brand identity, goes beyond an invigoration of its visual identity to stand out against competitors. More importantly, it reflects the company’s commitment to innovation with exciting new goals and products in tow.

“Technology and support, engagement, content and continued learning. These are the pillars that define our new brand,” remarked Jordan Walsh, Co-founder and CEO of Joyn. “We’re on a mission to help organizations forge deep engagement by elevating knowledge, fostering belonging, and enabling access to relevant content anywhere, anytime – this initiative is just the beginning of us doubling down on that mission,” Walsh continued.

What started as an internal platform designed to give founders, Jordan Walsh and Jacob Thomas, a means to support registration, live streaming, and video-on-demand hosting for large scale events for their technical production and events business, swiftly evolved into a premier white-label solution for the biggest organizations, associations, and event management companies in the world.

In 2021, the Melbourne-based startup raised $10 million AUD (about $7.3 million USD) in seed funding led by AirTree Ventures. The impressive sum was AirTree Ventures’ biggest seed cheque value in the fund’s history and a true testament to the company’s remarkable potential. Other participants included Skip Capital, TEN13 and renowned Australian startup founders like Culture Amp’s Didier Ezinga and Go1’s Andrew Barnes.

“Thinking about where we were just a couple years ago to what we have achieved since is a truly humbling experience,” reflected Walsh. “We owe our success to our clients and our teams, many of whom have been on this journey with us from day one.”

Asked about what’s next for Joyn, Walsh explained, “We want to be the only software platform organisations need to deliver their events, webinars and recorded content. We are launching products over the coming months that help to foster belonging and increase year round engagement for our clients. Our clients have been asking us to build this for a while now, and we are really excited to be launching these products shortly!”

Joyn is set to make its grand debut this week at the 2022 ASAE Annual Meeting in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. 

About Joyn
Joyn is a technology platform empowering organizations worldwide to drive engagement, foster belonging, increase revenue, and create compelling experiences. Visit www.joyn-us.co for more information.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1880136/Delegate_Connect_Rebrands_As_Joyn.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1880135/Joyn_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Joyn

