AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • children

Announcing the Release of The Disruptors, the First Comprehensive Documentary Film on ADHD Award-Winning, Star-Studded Documentary Available in Australia on Apple TV/iTunes

PRNewswire August 17, 2022

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 17, 2022  /PRNewswire/ — Following its successful US debut, THE DISRUPTORS – the first definitive, comprehensive documentary film on ADHD, one of the most commonly diagnosed, and widely misunderstood neurological conditions in the world today – is now available in Australia on Apple TV/iTunes.

Over seven million US children, and over 23 million adults are diagnosed with ADHDTHE DISRUPTORS provides an inside look at five families currently living with this condition. The award-winning documentary film also hears from the nation’s top experts on ADHD, and spotlights a small army of high-profile, game-changing personalities about their ADHD, as they testify to the challenges as well as the “super skills” they have leveraged to achieve great success.

THE DISRUPTORS features award-winning American rapper & producer will.i.am; American media personality Paris Hilton, Hall of Fame astronaut Scott Kelly, comedian, actor & television host Howie Mandel, JetBlue founder David Neeleman, three-time Olympian Michelle Carter, fashion designer & businessman Steve Madden, personal trainer & television personality Jillian Michaels, former professional football player Terry Bradshaw, former chairman & CEO of AOL Tim Armstrong, Nantucket Nectars and The Nantucket Project founder Tom Scott, Entrepreneur and Wheels Up CEO Kenny Dichter and more.

Created and produced by Emmy-nominated producer, Nancy Armstrong, acclaimed producer Kristin Lazure, and award-winning director Stephanie Soechtig, in collaboration with Happy Warrior Media and Atlas Films, the film takes an immersive look inside our country’s approach to ADHD, debunking the most harmful myths and reframing our perspective on this diagnosis. Viewers are intimately transported into the five families’ households where they navigate the challenges — and the surprising triumphs — of living with ADHD.

SYNOPSIS: ADHD is one of the most commonly diagnosed-and widely misunderstood-neurological conditions in the world today, affecting nearly 10% of kids and a rising number of adults. But what if having an ADHD brain is actually an asset? A growing number of innovators, entrepreneurs, CEO’s, Olympic athletes, and award-winning artists have recently disclosed that their ADHD, managed effectively, has played a vital role in their success.  

After meeting  board-certified child and adult psychiatrist, and nationally recognized expert on ADHD,  Ned Hallowell, M.D., film producer Nancy Armstrong was inspired by his “strengths-based” approach to  ADHD and knew that the medium of film was the best way to finally upend the stigma associated with this diagnosis.

ABOUT THE PRODUCER:

Nancy Armstrong is an Emmy-nominated producer and Executive Producer at Happy Warrior Media. Previously, she co-founded the award-winning women’s leadership and media platform, MAKERS, which was named one of the 100 best websites for women by Forbes, and received the Women’s Media Center Award for its ground-breaking contribution to women, history, and America. Nancy was inspired to create this film as a result of her family’s experiences navigating life with ADHD.

PRODUCER’S QUOTE:

“ADHD is simultaneously a major public health issue as well as one of the most powerful engines of creativity and innovation for the world. This film will liberate kids and families to know that they are not alone and that their child with ADHD has some challenges and some pretty impressive strengths. And if you’re a kid with ADHD who has ever been told that you’re never going to amount to anything, the role models in this film are the most powerful counter to that narrative. ADHD touches every classroom, every business, and every community in the world, and The Disruptors offers a blueprint to change ADHD from an issue to an opportunity – one kid at a time.”
–      Nancy Armstrong, Executive Producer/Producer

DIRECTOR’S QUOTE:

“These kids are seen as naughty or disruptive and in need of better parenting, but it’s like asking someone with glasses to see without glasses.  Taking away this stigma that comes along with things that are neurological is a real sea change that needs to happen.”
–      Stephanie Soechtig, Director

FILM FESTIVAL & AWARDS
  • Official Winner San Diego International Film Festival 2021: Audience Choice Award
  • Official Winner Award of Excellence – Accolade Global Film Competition 2021
  • Official Selection Nantucket Film Festival 2021
  • Official Nominee Greenwich International Film Festival 2021: Social Impact Award
  • Official Selection Studio City Film Festival 2021
  • Official Selection Awareness Festival 2021
OFFICIAL TRAILER & WEBSITE: 
OFFICIAL SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES:
ABOUT ATLAS FILMS

Atlas Films is the production company behind the critically acclaimed films FED UP, The Devil We Know, Under the Gun, Knock Down the House, and more.

MEDIA & PRESS INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:
Shauna Brook Marketing & Communications
[email protected]

Courtesy of Happy Warrior Media

 

The Disruptors

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1842451/TheDisruptors_60_sec_Trailer.mp4
Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1842450/Disruptors_winposter_page_001.jpg
Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1816359/Disruptors_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Happy Warrior Media

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.