AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Engage with a Sustainable Future through Software-defined Vehicles at Frost & Sullivan’s Summit

PRNewswire August 18, 2022

In a two-day virtual summit, Frost & Sullivan dives into how software-defined vehicles and other key technologies will drive a clean energy future 

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The automotive industry accounts for nearly a quarter of global greenhouse gas emissions. As countries work to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, innovation-led initiatives are now seeking to decarbonize transport. Beyond zero-emission vehicles and carbon-neutral manufacturing, long-term roadmaps embrace a more holistic vision of sustainability that spans the entire value chain. In a virtuous cycle, software-defined vehicles (SDVs) of the future will support an in-vehicle experience that is productive, immersive, and personalized for vehicle occupants while creating new revenue opportunities for stakeholders across the mobility value chain.

14th Inteligent Mobility Summit Topics

Frost & Sullivan’s Intelligent Mobility Summit is an annual complimentary premier forum to spark ideas about the automotive industry’s engagement with the future. The 14th edition will be hosted online on September 7-8. It will feature thought-provoking panel discussions, interactive sessions with opinion makers, and exclusive networking opportunities. This year’s theme, “Towards a Sustainable Future,” will deep dive into the trends, growth opportunities, and challenges that come with the sustainability transformation

For further information on the agenda and to register for Intelligent Mobility Summit 2022, please click here.

“The mobility industry has been in a difficult transition period for over a decade. The environmental impact must be minimized for the industry to be sustainable. Due to impending internal combustion (IC) engine ban dates and increasing carbon taxes, lower carbon emissions are likely to emerge as the single most determinant factor of profitability in the next decade,” said Vivek Vaidya, Associate Partner and Global Client Mobility Leader at Frost & Sullivan. “Furthermore, the industry must also cater to changing consumer needs by providing mobility solutions rather than mere automotive products. And finally, for the mobility companies themselves to be sustainable, they need to improve their profitability by adopting continuous cash flow business models that address the opportunities across the entire life cycle of the product rather than merely the sales of the vehicle.”

A series of curated panel discussions will delve into the automotive industry’s evolution towards an economically and environmentally coherent future. Key agenda topics will spotlight:

  • The revolution of cars as smartphones on wheels with software-defined vehicles.
  • Decarbonization driving sustainable mobility through zero-emission vehicles.
  • The roadmap to 2030 with trends in commercial trucking.
  • The transformation from Mobility-as-a-Service to Lifestyle-as-a-Service.

The panel includes top industry firms and features the following thought leaders:

  • Ponz Pandikuthira, Vice-President, Global Product Marketing, Nissan
  • Pierre Chehwan, VP Strategic Alliance & Institutional Relations, Navya
  • Daniel Majewski, Head of R&D Strategy and System Solutions, ZF Group
  • William Wei, CTO Foxconn, MIH
  • Yoshito Ando, Head of Connected Services Planning, Nissan
  • Gary Brotman, Chief Executive Officer, Secondmind
  • Gregory Duconge, Chief Executive Officer, VULOG
  • Anuj Jain, Vice President, Bosch Mobility Solutions, Robert Bosch
  • Kirk James, Chief Marketing Officer, Gogoro
  • Aniruddha Kulkarni, Vice President and Head Engineering CV – Engineering Research Centre, Tata Motors
  • Julian Legazpi, Singapore Chief Commercial Officer, Scorpio Electric
  • Carl-Magnus Norden, Founder, Volta Trucks
  • Stephane Maravel, Head of Innovation, Strategy and Digital Offer for eMobility, Schneider Electric
  • Luca Martin, Asia Chief Executive Officer, KTM
  • Mahmut Mobassit, Europe eTruck Director – BYD Europe B.V.
  • Somasundharam Muthumanickam, Lead Software Architect, Automated Driving, ZF Group
  • Pasquale Salza, Head of Long Duration Storage & Hybrid Systems, Enel Green Power & Thermal Generation – Innovation
  • Abhijit Sengupta, India, SAARC Region & Southeast Asia Director and Head of Business, HERE Technologies
  • Nils Steinbrecher, Managing Director, TES
  • Kelvin Tay, Managing Director of Future Mobility, Goldbell Group

For queries about attending, speaking, or partnering at the event, please email: [email protected]

About Frost & Sullivan

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success.  Contact us: Start the discussion

Contact:
Sol Curet
Corporate Communications
E: [email protected]  

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.