  • merger, acquisition and takeover

Bahrain’s Ministry of Electricity and Water Affairs launches tender for 72 MW solar plant

PRNewswire August 18, 2022

MANAMA, Bahrain, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Kingdom of Bahrain launched its tendering process to award a 20 years contract for local or international bidders to build, own, operate, and maintain grid-tied solar photovoltaic (PV) power panels with a minimum capacity of 72 MWac in multiple premises located in Sakhir, south of the Kingdom.

The tender was launched by Bahrain’s Ministry of Electricity and Water Affairs, as it seeks to build solar panels in the Bahrain International Circuit, University of Bahrain, Bahrain International Exhibition & Convention Centre, and Al Dana Amphitheatre. The solar panels are to be built on the rooftops, car park shades, Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations, and ground of these organisations’ facilities.

To qualify for the tender, bidders need to be engaged in the business of solar PV energy and have successfully commissioned at least ten grid-tied solar PV projects (out of which at least 5 are Solar PV car park projects).

Additionally, bidders should be commissioned in at least 40 MWac grid-tied solar PV projects in any country globally in the last three years (2019 – 2021).

H.E. Yasser bin Ebrahim Humaidan, Bahrain’s Minister of Electricity and Water Affairs said, “The launch of this tender comes as part of the Kingdom’s wider vision to adopt a circular carbon economy, with the aim to bring carbon emissions in Bahrain to net zero by 2060 in line with its national commitments to protect the environment and combat climate change.

“As affirmed in the national Economic Recovery Plan, Bahrain aims to achieve sustainable economic development that serves future generations.”

The Kingdom’s Economic Recovery Plan catalyses over US$30 billion of investments in strategic projects, creating new investment opportunities in infrastructure and priority sectors across the Kingdom. In planning these strategic projects, Bahrain is committed to the best international standards necessary to ensure minimal environmental impact.

Bidders can obtain tendering documents and submit proposals through the Bahrain Tender Board website via https://www.tenderboard.gov.bh/TenderDetails/?id=546/2022/BTB%20(MEWA/NREAP/BUND/P2/2022) 

For more information, please contact:

Eng. A.Jabbar A.Karim

Acting, Director-General of Energy Efficiency/Renewable Energy Advisor
Phone : +97317799717
E-mail : [email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Bahrain Ministry of Electricity and Water Affairs

