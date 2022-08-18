AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

uLab Systems™ ranked in top 20% of the Inc. 5000 annual list of the fastest growing companies in America

PRNewswire August 19, 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Inc. has recognized uLab Systems, the only orthodontic company ranked in the Health Products industry category, for the explosive growth of 832% from 2018 to 2021, thus assigning a rank within the top 20% of their annual Inc. 5000 list. The Inc. list is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America and represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the independent business segment.

uLab Systems, Inc.

This is the first year that uLab Systems has earned placement on the Inc. 5000 list; number 12 out of all health product companies, 9 in the state of Tennessee, 2 in Memphis, and 764 of all companies listed.

“We are proud that our goal to provide innovative products for orthodontists has enabled our rapid growth and placement on this prestigious list of companies,” says Amir Abolfathi, chief executive officer and co-founder. “Our recent product launches of uDesign®  7 and the uAssist™ service, along with our expansion to Australia and New Zealand are evidence that we truly want to make a difference in the global aligner market by providing a flexible and efficient product platform that empowers orthodontists to make the best clinical decisions for their patients.”

uLab Systems was founded in 2015 and is the creator of the uSmile™ clear aligner system and the uDesign treatment planning software. The most recent addition of the uAssist treatment planning assistance service now allows orthodontists ultimate flexibility to treatment plan cases for their aligner patients; plan the case themselves or send it to a licensed team of orthodontists and dentists for assistance in less than 72 hours. With options for in-office printing or ordering uSmile aligners from the US manufacturing facility, combined with new treatment planning options, pay-per-aligner pricing structure, and best-in-class delivery times, uLab is the most versatile aligner platform on the market for orthodontists.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About uLab Systems                        

uLab Systems is led by an experienced team of healthcare innovators helping to transform options for orthodontic practices to provide the best outcomes for their patients. uLab’s mission is to advance the orthodontic industry with digital treatment planning software and aligner products that let orthodontists take back control of their treatment plans. uLab sustainably manufactures uSmile aligners in Memphis, TN, recycling over 85% of source materials. uSmile clear aligners and the uDesign software are available to all orthodontic practices in the USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. To learn more visit www.ulabsystems.com. 

Contact: David Thrower, Chief Commercial Officer, [email protected]

©2022 uLab Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. uLab, uLab Systems, uSmile, uAssist, and uView are trademarks and uDesign is a registered trademark of uLab Systems, Inc. MAR-0000990 Rev 1

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1732584/ulab_Logo.jpg

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.