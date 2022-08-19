AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

BingX Increases Global Workforce Despite Crypto Winter

PRNewswire August 20, 2022

SINGAPORE, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — BingX, the leading social trading exchange, is actively hiring for roles across its offices despite the current market downturn, with more than 200 positions looking to be filled globally.

Among some of the positions open are PR managers, product development, customer service and affiliates in Germany, South Korea, Turkey, Japan, Vietnam, Russia, and Spain. For comparison, since the beginning of Q2 2022, the crypto market has been on a downward trend and this has led many companies to either freeze hiring or worse, begin headcount reductions.

For BingX, it has been steady growth and progress despite market volatility. The overall market sentiments have not deterred them enhancing its offerings and ensuring the ever-changing needs of its users are met. In fact, BingX is proud to have been one of the first cryptocurrency exchanges offering USDC futures and has reached over 3 million users worldwide.

BingX will accelerate its growth, even amidst such challenging times. We have always hired carefully and will continue to do so. This so-called crypto winter presents a rare chance for us to tap on some of the industry’s best talents and we will leverage on that,” said Elvisco Carrington, PR and Communications Director, BingX

BingX spans across diverse markets and a global community of users. Moving forward, BingX will continue to expand its global workforce strategically to further position itself as the leading social trading exchange.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a crypto copy trading exchange that offers spot, derivatives, and copy trading services to more than 100 countries worldwide with over 3 million users. BingX connects users with expert traders and the platform in a safe, simple, and transparent way. BingX also allows free demo trade for users who are new to investing in Crypto.

For Partners, visit BingX partnerships and Bitcoin affiliate program
Visit BingX at: https://bingx.com/en-us/

 

SOURCE BingX

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.