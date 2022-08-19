AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

Outstanding Organizations awarded by Frost and Sullivan Institute for Enlightened Growth Leadership

PRNewswire August 19, 2022

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan Institute’s Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition recognizes corporates committed to moving the world in the right direction not only through their products and services, but more importantly through their initiatives toward sustainability. Representing around 1% of all global Companies, the recipients of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Recognition are making noteworthy strides toward ‘Innovating to Zero’.

With performance indicators such as growth excellence, innovation to zero on key global priorities, customer value chain, and technology innovation forming the backbone of the selection process, the winners represent the best of the best.

“The Enlightened Growth Leadership award was introduced by the Frost and Sullivan Institute to appreciate exemplary organizations that make a difference. We at the institute believe that the award will not only highlight the best-in-class but also inspire others to become a part of the solution to some of the challenges facing the planet today.” said Aroop Zutshi, Director, Frost & Sullivan Institute.

Frost & Sullivan Institute follows its proprietary, measurement-based methodology, combined with extensive research, in-depth analyses, and benchmarking, to shortlist recipients. Our Global think tank does a detailed review of all perspectives on where and how companies can improve our global economy and improve the future of the planet. With performance indicators such as growth excellence, innovation to zero on key global priorities, customer value chain, and technology innovation forming the backbone of the selection process, the winners represent the best of the best.

Frost & Sullivan Institute congratulates all recipients of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition. As we did last year, we will recognize and celebrate the 2022 recipients at our Virtual Awards Banquet in November.

Recipients:

Abbott
AbbVie Inc.
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.
American Woodmark Corporation
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Amphenol Corporation
ANSYS, Inc
Antero Resources Corporation
Apple Inc.
Applied Materials, Inc. 
Arista Networks, Inc. 
Atkore Inc.
Autodesk Inc.
The AZEK Company Inc.
Becton Dickinson and Company (BD)
Berry Global Group, Inc.
Bird Construction Inc.
BorgWarner Inc
Broadcom Inc.
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 
Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
Canadian Natural Resources Limited
Canadian Solar Inc. 
Catalent Inc. 
Ceridian
CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

About Frost & Sullivan Institute
The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating, or becoming part of, a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes that we can truly accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org

About Frost & Sullivan
For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Media Contact:
Prerna Mohan
[email protected] 

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

