AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • earnings

Hikvision reports first half 2022 financial results

PRNewswire August 19, 2022

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hikvision has reported its financial results for the first half year of 2022. During the reporting period, the company generated a revenue of RMB 37.26 billion, up 9.90% year over year (YoY). Net profits attributable to shareholders of the listed company were RMB 5.76 billion, reflecting a YoY decrease of 11.14%.

Hikvision reports first half 2022 financial results (PRNewsfoto/Hikvision Digital Technology)

 

Hikvision reports first half 2022 financial results (PRNewsfoto/Hikvision Digital Technology)

In the first half of 2022, Hikvision achieved a revenue of RMB 11.71 billion in overseas markets, with a YoY growth of 23.72%.

With continued external uncertainties, Hikvision has maintained steady development, leveraging advantages in R&D innovation, flexible manufacturing capabilities, a global marketing & sales network, and quality of service. The company will remain focused on creating more value for customers with innovative AIoT technologies, products, and solutions.

For the full first half 2022 financial report, please click here.

SOURCE Hikvision Digital Technology

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.