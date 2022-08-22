AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

GOLDEN TRAIL SERIES: AFRICAN RUNNERS SHINE ON THE EUROPEAN TRAILS

PRNewswire August 22, 2022

11 AUGUST 2022, Start 11am, 31 KM, 2,200 M ELEVATION GAIN

SIERRA, SWITZERLAND

ANNECY, France, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — It’s a small revolution in the world of trail running. While European and American runners have seemed to dominate the Golden Trail World Series races for years, this weekend African runners took control in the 4th stage in Sierre-Zinal in Switzerland.

In both men and women, Kenya wins!

The Africans performed magnificently

While they have dominated road running for decades, African runners have never really succeeded in establishing themselves in trail running, a speciality that requires technical and muscular qualities that did not seem to fully correspond to their running style. However, during the 4th stage of the Golden Trail World Series in Switzerland, it was the Africans who stood out. Winners in both the men’s and women’s races, ahead of the best European runners in the world, they also managed to take many places of honour with five Africans in the men’s top 10 and four women in the women’s top 10. An unprecedented result in a world cup round.

Bracelets for a win

This result is very encouraging and is in line with what the Golden Trail World Series aims to do: have the best athletes in the world compete against each other at each stage. It is not always easy, however, for these African runners who struggle to get visas in time to participate in events and who sometimes have to be resourceful in financing their travel. This was particularly the case for Esther Chesang (team Sky Runners, Kenya) who had to sell bracelets to raise 1,400 Euros to pay for her trip to Switzerland. This victory in the Golden Trail World Series should make it easier for her to participate in other European races. Especially as African runners have a real desire to shine on the trails of Europe. This is the case of Mark Kangogo (team Daudin / On Running, Kenya), winner of the men’s race, who claims to have trained for more than six months especially for this round of the GTWS.

Get ready for the USA

After this incredible 4th stage in Switzerland, it’s time for the runners to take a short month’s rest before heading to the United States where two legendary races await them. The first one will take place on September 17 in Manitou Springs in Colorado which is to host the Pikes Peak Ascent.

Results

Men

1 – MARK KANGOGO (KEN – DAUDIN / ON RUNNING): 02:27:31
2 – ANDREU BLANES (ESP – HOKA ONE ONE / CARNICAS SERRANO): 02:29:19
3 – PATRICK KIPNGENO (KEN – RUN2GETHER): 02:29:35
4 – PETRO MAMU (ERI – SCARPA): 02:30:18
5 – KILIAN JORNET (ESP – NNORMAL): 02:30:19

Women

1 – ESTHER CHESANG (KEN – SKY RUNNERS KENYA): 02:52:01
2 – MAUDE MATHYS (SUI – SALOMON): 02:52:32
3 – PHILIARIES KISANG (KEN – DAUDIN / ON RUNNING): 02:58:00
4 – TERESIAH OMOSA (KEN – RUN2GETHER): 03:01:13
5 – SARAH MCCORMACK (IRL – INOV-8): 03:04:12

Get all the Sierre-Zinal 2022 rankings here:
https://www.datasport.com/live/ranking/?racenr=24138 

Find the Golden Trail World Series 2022 general ranking here: https://goldentrailseries.com/series/gtws.htm 

