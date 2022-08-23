AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Chintai is granted licence by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to conduct the regulated activity of dealing in capital markets products

PRNewswire August 23, 2022
  • Chintai commences dealing in regulated digital asset capital markets products
  • This includes the issuance of securities and units in a collective investment scheme (CIS)
  • Chintai Blockchain Platform for digital assets is suitable for accredited and institutional investors

SINGAPORE, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — CHINTAI, a leading blockchain tokenisation platform in Singapore, has received the capital markets services (CMS) licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to conduct the regulated activity of dealing in capital markets products, including securities and units in a collective investment scheme (CIS). Chintai received an In-Principle Approval from MAS in April this year.

Chintai is granted licence by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to conduct the regulated activity of dealing in capital markets products

David Packham, CEO and Executive Director, commented, “This is a great milestone for our team because it’s a testament to Chintai’s technology, security framework and compliance processes to support regulated institutional clients.” He added, “We are thrilled to receive this licence from MAS because we can start engaging and onboarding clients who are ready to deploy their digital asset strategy with Chintai”. David shared, “Our business model as Blockchain Platform-as-a-Service (BPaaS), which allows us to scale up rapidly to accommodate the growing demands in digital asset tokenisation, will accelerate with the licence.”

As part of the FinTech ecosystem in Singapore, Chintai will continue to play an instrumental role in shaping the adoption of digital asset tokenisation. “I am also very excited to announce that we will publish an industry report in Digital Asset Tokenisation that addresses the trends, challenges and opportunities in the Asia Pacific by this September,” David concluded.

About Chintai 

Chintai is a Singapore company regulated and licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Founded in 2019, the Chintai platform utilises blockchain technology to modernise capital markets for banks, financial institutions, and asset managers. The end-to-end solution offers traditional finance companies a one-stop platform with a robust automated compliance engine powered by our proprietary solution Sentinel-AI. Chintai’s product suite includes dynamic issuance, automated compliance, reporting, data reconciliation, cap table management, automated corporate actions, liquidity, instant settlement, and more. The strategic intent is to bridge the world of traditional finance with a blockchain technology platform and build a new competitive advantage with our clients. http://chintai.io 

Follow Chintai on LinkedIn, Twitter and Telegram.

SOURCE Chintai

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.