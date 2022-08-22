COUNTDOWN TO ITE HCMC 2022 – WHERE TOURISM INDUSTRY “GROWING FORWARD TOGETHER”

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — ITE HCMC 2022 – the largest international tourism event in Vietnam and Mekong sub-region will happen from 08 – 10 September at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

ITE HCMC 2022 is expected to be a gather place for tourism industry to connect and promote inbound tourism of Vietnam and Mekong sub-region, which attracted thousands of domestic and international delegates who are NTOs and tourism authorities, travel agencies, airlines, hotels, and resorts and industry experts from 41 provinces and cities in Vietnam and 10 countries and territories.

ITE HCMC is the only international tourism event in Vietnam that organizes the Hosted Buyer Program which offers an opportunity for international tourism businesses who plan to expand their business and aim to bring tourists to Vietnam. From thousands of registrations, the Organization Committee has selected and invited over 150 international buyers from 18 countries and territories. Thereby, the 16th ITE HCMC promises to witness more than 6,000 B2B meetings between buyers and exhibitors.

For three days, ITE HCMC 2022 is expected to attract more than 22,000 visitors, including 10,000 trade visitors and 12,000 public visitors.

Mrs. Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa – Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism shared: “As the leading international tourism event, ITE HCMC 2022 is constantly improving in terms of scale and quality and commit to accompany tourism authorities and businesses to promote to domestic and international tourists, actively promoting the recovery of tourism in Vietnam and the region. Ho Chi Minh City is privileged to be host city for Asia and Oceania Gala Ceremony of World Travel Award 2022. This reinforces the position of Ho Chi Minh City on the world map of tourism.”

Event Highlights:

Vietnam MICE Forum – in collaboration with the EuroCham and Nova Hospitality.

– in collaboration with the EuroCham and Nova Hospitality. Vietnam Night “Dear Gạo” x Award Ceremony World Travel Award .

x . Tourism Night: Cambodia Night (08 Sep) & Korea Night (09 Sep).

(08 Sep) & (09 Sep). Seminars on key & potential tourist market (India & Middle East); digital transformation in tourism; destination marketing.

ITE HCMC 2022 is honored to receive the companionship of the leading businesses:

Diamond Sponsor: Vietnam Airlines – Official Airline; Saigontourist Group

Vietnam Airlines – Official Airline; Saigontourist Group Gold sponsors: GEM Center, ACV, Nova Hospitality, Renaissance Riverside Hotel Saigon.

GEM Center, ACV, Nova Hospitality, Renaissance Riverside Hotel Saigon. Other sponsors: Bamboo Airways, Vietjet Air, Vietravel, Sofitel, Dien Quan Entertainment, PRNewswire and many more.

For more information, please visit: www.itehcmc.travel .

PR Newswire is News Release Distribution Partner of the 16th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (ITE HCMC 2022)

SOURCE Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Center