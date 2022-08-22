97 Taiwanese Companies Honored as Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022

TAIPEI, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — 97 companies in Taiwan received the coveted HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022 awards.

With the theme, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the awards this year focused on the efforts of companies in promoting diversity and inculcating inclusion in the workplace, while retaining HR Asia’s stringent evaluation criteria.

In all, 26,200 employees from 330 Taiwanese companies took part in HR Asia’s proprietary Total Engagement Assessment Model – ranking their own employers on metrics ranging from workplace happiness and team cohesion to employee advocacy and continued job motivation. The top 97 companies who made the cut off point this year are then named HR Asia Best Companies to work for in Asia 2022 for the Taiwanese market.

“HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia is the only award that is judged solely by the nominees’ employees – making this the most transparent award of its kind. Equally important, with 15 markets, and over 400,000 surveys done each year – the program is also the most extensive awards for employee engagement and workplace excellence across the region”, says William Ng, group publisher of Business Media International, the owner of HR Asia.

The top three workplace initiatives most valued by Taiwanese employees are policies that foster employees to improve contribution at the workplace, working together and taking ownership of their work, and willingly assisting others who require assistance.

However, the survey has also turned up concerns from employees, chief of which is lack of communication with former employees, checking up on their situation or well-being after they have left the company.

A total of 8 companies are presented with a gold plated version of the statuette ‘Harmonia’ for winning the award for the 5th consecutive year. These companies are AbbVie Biopharmaceuticals GmbH Taiwan Branch, Allianz Taiwan Life Insurance Company Ltd., Baxter Healthcare Ltd, CTBC Financial Holding Co.,Ltd., DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd., Taishin, Financial Holding Co., Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Taiwan Limited, and YungChing Realty.

The WeCare awards are also given out to Allianz Taiwan Life Insurance Company Ltd., ATEN INTERNATIONAL Co., Ltd., Avery Dennison RIS Taiwan Ltd., Avnet Asia Pte Ltd. Taiwan Branch, Baxter Healthcare Ltd, British American Tobacco Services Limited Taiwan Branch, E Ink Holdings Inc., E.SUN Commercial Bank, Ltd., Kimberly-Clark Taiwan, Moet Hennessy Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., Taiwan Branch, Nova Measuring Instruments Taiwan Ltd., Novartis (Taiwan) Co., Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Taiwan Limited, Yuen Foong Yu Consumer Products Co., Ltd.

2022 Taiwan HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia credits MGR Consulting and Pasona as the award’s supporting partners.

“The pandemic has placed extraordinary demands on business leaders and beyond. For some companies, a near term survival plan may seem to be the only agenda for recovery but by investing in employee engagement, employees will feel supported in their jobs and in return will contribute to the overall business operations and post recovery growth,” Ng added.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards recognises companies that have shown world-class employee engagement and workplace excellence, while displaying demonstrable empathy and care for their employees.

The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam making this the largest recognition programme and survey in the region for employee engagement.

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2022 (TAIWAN EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

104 CORPORATION AbbVie Biopharmaceuticals GmbH Taiwan Branch ADATA Technology Co., Ltd ADDCN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD AIA International Limited Taiwan Branch Air Liquide Far Eastern Ltd. Allianz Taiwan Life Insurance Company Ltd. Apacer Technology Inc. Asia Cement Corporation ATEN INTERNATIONAL Co., Ltd. Avery Dennison RIS Taiwan Ltd. Avnet Asia Pte Ltd. Taiwan Branch B. Braun Taiwan Co. Ltd. Baxter Healthcare Ltd Bayer Taiwan Co., Ltd. Beam Suntory Taiwan BenQ Materials Corp BenQ Qisda Group Boehringer Ingelheim Taiwan Ltd. British American Tobacco Services Limited Taiwan Branch Cathay Financial Holdings Cathay Securities Investment Trust CI Wind Power Development Taiwan Co., Ltd. Colliers International Taiwan Coretronic Corporation CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. DARFON ELECTRONICS CORP. DBS Bank ( Taiwan ) Ltd. DFI IKEA, North Asia Diageo Taiwan Inc. Taiwan Branch E Ink Holdings Inc. E.SUN Commercial Bank, LTD. eCloudvalley digital technology Co. Ltd. Edenred Pte Ltd. Taiwan Edwards Lifesciences ( Taiwan ) Corp. EPISTAR CORPORATION ETHERWAN SYSTEMS, INC. Far Eastern Big City Shopping Malls Co., Ltd. Far Eastern International Bank Far Eastern New Century Corporation FOXSEMICON INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY INC. G4S Secure Solutions ( Taiwan ) Limited General Biologicals Corporation Haleon “previously known as GSK Consumer Healthcare” GroupM Limited Taiwan Branch HEINEKEN Brouwerijen B.V. Taiwan Branch Hewlett Packard Enterprise Taiwan Hon Hai Precision Industry Company, Ltd. HOTAI FINANCE CO., LTD. HP International Pte. Ltd., Taiwan Branch ( Singapore ) Imperial Tobacco Taiwan Co., Ltd. Inventec Corporation Kimberly-Clark Taiwan Kindom Development Co., LTD. Kronos Research LINE Bank LOTUS PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. Medtronic ( Taiwan ) Ltd. Michelin Tire Taiwan Co., Ltd. MIKOBEAUTE INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD. MOET HENNESSY ASIA PACIFIC PTE. LTD., TAIWAN BRANCH MSIG Mingtai Insurance Company, Limited. NEXTLINK TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD. Nova Measuring Instruments Taiwan Ltd. Novartis ( Taiwan ) Co., Ltd. NU SKIN TAIWAN NZXT Inc. ONElab Orsted Taiwan Ltd. Perfect Corp. Philip Morris Taiwan S. A. Taiwan Branch PricewaterhouseCoopers Taiwan Primax Electronics Ltd. Richemont Asia Pacific Ltd., Taiwan Branch ShopBack Taiwan SinoPac Financial Holdings Company Limited SOLID STATE STORAGE TECHNOLOGY CORP. STAR TO ASIA CO., LTD Swire Coca-Cola Taiwan Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. Taishin Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Taiwan cement corporation Taiwan Shin Kong Commercial Bank TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL TAIWAN LIMITED TCI CO., LTD. The Bank of East Asia , Limited, Taipei Branch TSH Biopharm TTY Biopharm Company Limited U-MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORP. UCB Pharmaceuticals ( Taiwan ) Limited United Overseas Bank, Taipei Branch Vestas Taiwan Ltd. Viatris Pharmaceutical Company Limited Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Yuen Foong Yu Consumer Products Co., Ltd YungChing Realty Zuellig Pharma Inc.

About Business Media International

Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and have the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in our portfolio.

SOURCE Business Media International