  • award and prize

97 Taiwanese Companies Honored as Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022

PRNewswire August 22, 2022

TAIPEI, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — 97 companies in Taiwan received the coveted HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022 awards.

With the theme, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the awards this year focused on the efforts of companies in promoting diversity and inculcating inclusion in the workplace, while retaining HR Asia’s stringent evaluation criteria.

In all, 26,200 employees from 330 Taiwanese companies took part in HR Asia’s proprietary Total Engagement Assessment Model – ranking their own employers on metrics ranging from workplace happiness and team cohesion to employee advocacy and continued job motivation. The top 97 companies who made the cut off point this year are then named HR Asia Best Companies to work for in Asia 2022 for the Taiwanese market.

“HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia is the only award that is judged solely by the nominees’ employees – making this the most transparent award of its kind. Equally important, with 15 markets, and over 400,000 surveys done each year – the program is also the most extensive awards for employee engagement and workplace excellence across the region”, says William Ng, group publisher of Business Media International, the owner of HR Asia.

The top three workplace initiatives most valued by Taiwanese employees are policies that foster employees to improve contribution at the workplace, working together and taking ownership of their work, and willingly assisting others who require assistance.

However, the survey has also turned up concerns from employees, chief of which is lack of communication with former employees, checking up on their situation or well-being after they have left the company.

A total of 8 companies are presented with a gold plated version of the statuette ‘Harmonia’ for winning the award for the 5th consecutive year. These companies are AbbVie Biopharmaceuticals GmbH Taiwan Branch, Allianz Taiwan Life Insurance Company Ltd., Baxter Healthcare Ltd, CTBC Financial Holding Co.,Ltd., DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd., Taishin, Financial Holding Co., Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Taiwan Limited, and YungChing Realty.

The WeCare awards are also given out to Allianz Taiwan Life Insurance Company Ltd., ATEN INTERNATIONAL Co., Ltd., Avery Dennison RIS Taiwan Ltd., Avnet Asia Pte Ltd. Taiwan Branch, Baxter Healthcare Ltd, British American Tobacco Services Limited Taiwan Branch, E Ink Holdings Inc., E.SUN Commercial Bank, Ltd., Kimberly-Clark Taiwan, Moet Hennessy Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., Taiwan Branch, Nova Measuring Instruments Taiwan Ltd., Novartis (Taiwan) Co., Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Taiwan Limited, Yuen Foong Yu Consumer Products Co., Ltd.

2022 Taiwan HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia credits MGR Consulting and Pasona as the award’s supporting partners. 

“The pandemic has placed extraordinary demands on business leaders and beyond. For some companies, a near term survival plan may seem to be the only agenda for recovery but by investing in employee engagement, employees will feel supported in their jobs and in return will contribute to the overall business operations and post recovery growth,” Ng added.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards recognises companies that have shown world-class employee engagement and workplace excellence, while displaying demonstrable empathy and care for their employees. 

The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam making this the largest recognition programme and survey in the region for employee engagement.

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2022 (TAIWAN EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

  1. 104 CORPORATION
  2. AbbVie Biopharmaceuticals GmbH Taiwan Branch
  3. ADATA Technology Co., Ltd
  4. ADDCN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD
  5. AIA International Limited Taiwan Branch
  6. Air Liquide Far Eastern Ltd.
  7. Allianz Taiwan Life Insurance Company Ltd.
  8. Apacer Technology Inc.
  9. Asia Cement Corporation
  10. ATEN INTERNATIONAL Co., Ltd.
  11. Avery Dennison RIS Taiwan Ltd.
  12. Avnet Asia Pte Ltd. Taiwan Branch
  13. B. Braun Taiwan Co. Ltd.
  14. Baxter Healthcare Ltd
  15. Bayer Taiwan Co., Ltd.
  16. Beam Suntory Taiwan
  17. BenQ Materials Corp
  18. BenQ Qisda Group
  19. Boehringer Ingelheim Taiwan Ltd.
  20. British American Tobacco Services Limited Taiwan Branch
  21. Cathay Financial Holdings
  22. Cathay Securities Investment Trust
  23. CI Wind Power Development Taiwan Co., Ltd.
  24. Colliers International Taiwan
  25. Coretronic Corporation
  26. CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  27. DARFON ELECTRONICS CORP.
  28. DBS Bank (Taiwan) Ltd.
  29. DFI IKEA, North Asia
  30. Diageo Taiwan Inc. Taiwan Branch
  31. E Ink Holdings Inc.
  32. E.SUN Commercial Bank, LTD.
  33. eCloudvalley digital technology Co. Ltd.
  34. Edenred Pte Ltd. Taiwan
  35. Edwards Lifesciences (Taiwan) Corp.
  36. EPISTAR CORPORATION
  37. ETHERWAN SYSTEMS, INC.
  38. Far Eastern Big City Shopping Malls Co., Ltd.
  39. Far Eastern International Bank
  40. Far Eastern New Century Corporation
  41. FOXSEMICON INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY INC.
  42. G4S Secure Solutions (Taiwan) Limited
  43. General Biologicals Corporation
  44. Haleon “previously known as GSK Consumer Healthcare”
  45. GroupM Limited Taiwan Branch
  46. HEINEKEN Brouwerijen B.V. Taiwan Branch
  47. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Taiwan
  48. Hon Hai Precision Industry Company, Ltd.
  49. HOTAI FINANCE CO., LTD.
  50. HP International Pte. Ltd., Taiwan Branch (Singapore)
  51. Imperial Tobacco Taiwan Co., Ltd.
  52. Inventec Corporation
  53. Kimberly-Clark Taiwan
  54. Kindom Development Co., LTD.
  55. Kronos Research
  56. LINE Bank
  57. LOTUS PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
  58. Medtronic (Taiwan) Ltd.
  59. Michelin Tire Taiwan Co., Ltd.
  60. MIKOBEAUTE INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
  61. MOET HENNESSY ASIA PACIFIC PTE. LTD., TAIWAN BRANCH
  62. MSIG Mingtai Insurance Company, Limited.
  63. NEXTLINK TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.
  64. Nova Measuring Instruments Taiwan Ltd.
  65. Novartis (Taiwan) Co., Ltd.
  66. NU SKIN TAIWAN
  67. NZXT Inc.
  68. ONElab
  69. Orsted Taiwan Ltd.
  70. Perfect Corp.
  71. Philip Morris Taiwan S. A. Taiwan Branch
  72. PricewaterhouseCoopers Taiwan
  73. Primax Electronics Ltd.
  74. Richemont Asia Pacific Ltd., Taiwan Branch
  75. ShopBack Taiwan
  76. SinoPac Financial Holdings Company Limited
  77. SOLID STATE STORAGE TECHNOLOGY CORP.
  78. STAR TO ASIA CO., LTD
  79. Swire Coca-Cola Taiwan
  80. Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.
  81. Taishin Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  82. Taiwan cement corporation
  83. Taiwan Shin Kong Commercial Bank
  84. TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL TAIWAN LIMITED
  85. TCI CO., LTD. 
  86. The Bank of East Asia, Limited, Taipei Branch
  87. TSH Biopharm
  88. TTY Biopharm Company Limited
  89. U-MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORP.
  90. UCB Pharmaceuticals (Taiwan) Limited
  91. United Overseas Bank, Taipei Branch
  92. Vestas Taiwan Ltd.
  93. Viatris Pharmaceutical Company Limited
  94. Yuanta Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  95. Yuen Foong Yu Consumer Products Co., Ltd
  96. YungChing Realty
  97. Zuellig Pharma Inc.

About Business Media International
Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and have the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in our portfolio.

Editorial Contact:
Adrian Cheng
Marketing Manager
Business Media International
+6012-269 2701
[email protected] 
http://www.hr.asia/awards

SOURCE Business Media International

