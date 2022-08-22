AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

PRA Group Wins Bronze Stevie® Award in 2022 International Business Awards®

PRNewswire August 23, 2022

Global company’s management team receives premier workplace recognition

NORFOLK, Va., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award for Management Team of the Year in the 19th Annual International Business Awards® today.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 300 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.

Judges considered over 3,700 nominations from virtually every industry across wide range of award categories. They recognized PRA Group’s management team for worthy achievements in advancing the company’s “people, profit and purpose (culture)” since 2020.

One judge noted, “I am impressed by the fact that the PRA Group was able to achieve the best numbers for cash collections, revenue, cash efficiency and net income in their 26-year history, especially during a very difficult year as the world grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic. For this, I applaud the management team.”

Judges also cited PRA Group’s commitment to giving back to communities worldwide and diversity and inclusion framework deployment.

“It is an honor to work with such a skilled team of executives. Their experience, tenure, judgment and wisdom provide the expertise and decision-making that are essential to leading our company successfully into the future, with integrity and responsibility,” said Kevin Stevenson, president and CEO.

The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide—public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small—are eligible to submit nominations. The 2022 IBAs received entries from organizations in 67 nations and territories.

Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel, in London, England, on Saturday, 15 October—the first live IBA awards ceremony since 2019.

“This year’s class of honorees are as innovative, adventuresome, persistent and successful as we’ve ever had,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our awards banquet in London this October.”

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About PRA Group

As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

About the Stevie Awards Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

News Media Contact:  
Elizabeth Kersey  
Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Policy  
(757) 961-3525  
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Najim Mostamand, CFA  
Vice President, Investor Relations  
(757) 431-7913  
[email protected]

 

SOURCE PRA Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.