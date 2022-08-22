AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Australians Takes Part in World Blood Donation Record Attempt to Save Lives

PRNewswire August 23, 2022

Global campaign to save 150,000 lives through 50,000 donations around the world.

SYDNEY, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On Saturday 27 August, Australians will attempt to break the world record for the most blood donations in one calendar day.

A blood drive in action by Who is Hussain. #GlobalBloodHeroes Day aims to break the world record for blood donations and save 150,000 lives.

#GlobalBloodHeroes Day is a worldwide campaign to save lives and build greater awareness about the urgent need to donate blood.

Just one blood donation can help save three lives.

The drive is open to any volunteer willing and eligible to give blood.

#GlobalBloodHeroes Day aims to rally 50,000 blood donors across six continents. The campaign hopes to save the lives of 150,000 people at a time when blood supplies are being challenged.

CALLING ALL GLOBAL BLOOD HEROES

Right now, half of all blood donations are being cancelled or unattended because of colds, flu and COVID.

A recent Lifeblood survey showed that most Australians underestimate how much donated blood is needed each year in Australia, while also vastly over-estimating the number of people who donate. 

The global charity Who is Hussain is partnering with Australian Red Cross Lifeblood donor centres to encourage blood donations.

Cath Stone, Executive Director Donor Services at Lifeblood said:

“We are excited to see Australians taking part in this ambitious worldwide effort. We need Global Blood Heroes to come forward and save lives. 33,000 blood and plasma donations are needed every single week in Australia just to meet patient demand. We hope many people will join the cause and give blood on the day.”

Coordinating Global Blood Heroes Day in Australia, Salli Ali said:

“We’re motivated by the saying ‘to save one life, is to save all of humanity.’ One blood donation can save up to three lives, and it only takes an hour of your time.”

The world record will be ‘Official World Records’, a body recognised by the Council of Notariats of the European Union.

Who is Hussain is a grassroots social justice charity inspired by the legacy of Hussain ibn Ali, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad to inspire and build compassionate communities.

  1. #GlobalBloodHeroes on 27 August 2022 will take place in Sydney, Melbourne, and Adelaide.
  2. Find out more: blood.whoishussain.org
A blood drive in action by Who is Hussain. #GlobalBloodHeroes Day aims to break the world record for blood donations and save 150,000 lives.

 

SOURCE Who is Hussain

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.