Skalex Now Offers Software Consulting and Development for Businesses of all Sizes

PRNewswire August 23, 2022

LEONBERG, Germany, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Leading German supplier of white-label cryptocurrency software, Skalex, has expanded its core services to include enterprise-level software development and consulting for businesses of all sizes. The company has also updated its brand identity and revamped its website to reflect these changes.

skalex GmbH Logo

In response to changing market conditions and the needs of its customers, Skalex is proud to announce it is expanding its core lines of business to include software consulting and development. Skalex is implementing these changes after listening to client feedback and now offers these new services to help its clients to adapt and thrive in today’s challenging business environment.  

The company is well-positioned for such an expansion. Skalex is leveraging the vast knowledge it has gained through years of working in the digital asset industry to help customers select the best solutions for their business with services including DevOps Consulting, Enterprise Solutions, Legacy Software Upgrades, and Payment and KYC Solutions.

Skalex’s core product and service lineup has also been widened to now include Wallet Solutions, Blockchain Development, Smart Contracts, Asset Tokenization Solutions, NFT Platforms, Liquidity Solutions, and DAOs in addition to the well-known white-label software.

The CEO of Skalex, Raj Ponniah, has always focused on the needs of the customer. “One of the founding members of Skalex once told me that his vision was to provide scalable solutions to help clients grow and succeed. I am so very proud of our products and innovative solutions, but in keeping with our foundational vision, we must put as much effort in providing support for our clients to meet them where they are in their development. By taking a holistic and systemic approach to our clients’ needs, we may all flourish together.” says Ponniah.

Please visit www.skalex.io for more information about Skalex’s offerings and to schedule a demo with a knowledgeable Skalex representative.

About Skalex

Skalex GmbH, based in Germany, was an early pioneer in blockchain services and smart contract development. Skalex has raised the bar in the global cryptocurrency market with its renowned custom, white-label exchange software. Originally, the exchange software was designed to make it simple for customers to set up their own crypto exchanges and trade cryptocurrencies.

Skalex’s development efforts and expertise have allowed it to create powerful infrastructure and turn-key tools that allow companies to manage and scale their business across a wide range of products and services.

skalex GmbH Contact:
Isabel Kurz
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE skalex GmbH

