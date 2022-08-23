Eventus appoints industry veteran Robbie McDonnell Sales Director, Australia & New Zealand

NEW YORK and SYDNEY, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Eventus, a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, announced today that Robbie McDonnell has joined the firm as Sales Director, Australia & New Zealand. McDonnell is a nearly 30-year veteran of financial markets technology, serving in a variety of senior roles, including in global sales and regional expansion in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Based in Sydney, McDonnell is reporting to Scott Leader, the firm’s Managing Director, APAC.

Leader said: We’re delighted Robbie has joined Eventus to grow out our business in the Australia and New Zealand markets. He brings extensive capital markets sales and global technology experience and a strong track record of building relationships with sell-side and buy-side clients, as well as exchanges, over the course of his career.”

Eventus, based in the U.S., has been rapidly growing its presence and client base in the APAC region, with experienced staff members now on the ground in Hong Kong, Singapore and the Republic of Korea, in addition to Australia.

McDonnell said: “Eventus has been growing by leaps and bounds, with industry-leading technology for trade surveillance and management of market risk. The firm is helping financial institutions navigate an ever-changing and complex marketplace with an easy-to-use platform they can easily customize to their unique needs. I’m just delighted to be part of the next stage of the journey.”

Most recently, McDonnell ran a consultancy business specializing in risk management and anti-money laundering (AML) systems. He also was CEO of Confideregroup, a leading business mentoring and executive coaching business in Sydney.

McDonnell held numerous sales leadership roles over the course of 20 years at Chicago-based Trading Technologies, including from 2016 to 2018 as EVP/Managing Director of Sales for APAC, operating out of Sydney. Throughout his tenure, he also served as EVP/ Global Head of Sales in Chicago, led operations in Europe and the Middle East from London, and drove expansion across APAC. Earlier in his career, he held sales management roles at Future Source Tradestation, Dow Jones Markets and Allied Irish Bank.

Eventus recently won the 2022 WatersTechnology Asia Award for Best Market Surveillance Tool, its second consecutive win in the category and the fifth award since last year specifically for the firm’s work in the APAC region.

About Eventus

Eventus is a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume and real-time environments of tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. The company’s rapidly growing client base relies on Validus and Eventus’ responsive support and product development teams to overcome its most pressing regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventus.com.

