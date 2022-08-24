AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Vorwerk: Precautionary application warning for Thermomix® Important Safety Notice

PRNewswire August 24, 2022

When cooking from 95°C/200°F, use simmering basket instead of the TM6 measuring cup that fits tightly in the lid / Thermomix® recipes are updated

WUPPERTAL, Germany, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The quality of the products and the satisfaction of the customers have always been the highest priority for Vorwerk. The Vorwerk Thermomix® has been enjoying great popularity for many years and is a driving force in the field of food processors and kitchen appliances with more than 8 million units sold worldwide (Thermomix® TM5/TM6).

As a direct sales organisation, Vorwerk maintains a close relationship with Thermomix® advisers and customers. Consequently, the Wuppertal-based family-owned company is able to identify rare areas of concern that may impair the use of the Thermomix® very early on.

We have observed a few cases from the market in which a problem has arisen during the use of the Thermomix®. In rare cases – partly also in connection with an overfilling of the mixing bowl – an application problem may occur with certain recipes.

On the Thermomix® TM6, the standard, fixed measuring cup is designed so that sufficient steam from the mixing bowl can escape at the edges when cooking or simmering. However, during the cooking process or when following certain recipes, ingredients can float to the top, become compressed and prevent steam from escaping. Consequently, in extremely rare cases, increased pressure can build up in the mixing bowl during cooking or simmering, which can lead to a sudden and uncontrolled spillage of hot food, which in single cases can cause scalding or burns.

The likelihood of such an occurrence increases if the recommended filling level of the food is exceeded. This also applies in cases where a measuring cup of the TM6 that fits tightly in the lid is used at predecessor models.

Vorwerk traditionally maintains the highest safety standards for all Thermomix® customers. The strict policy is to react proactively and with foresight, in order to avoid possible adverse effects for our customers. Therefore, Vorwerk has decided to issue a public warning for this potential problem as a precautionary measure. As a direct sales organisation, we know our Thermomix® customers and will quickly supply them with information as part of an extensive information campaign in addition to the instructions and safety information already provided.

Important Safety Notice:

For cooking (simmering) at temperatures of 95°C or above (200°F), the simmering basket should always be used instead of the TM6 measuring cup, as the TM6 measuring cup fits tightly in the lid. The simmering basket rests loosely on top, is steam-permeable, and also prevents food spatter from the mixing bowl. This is a simple but necessary measure that will hardly affect the cooking experience – but can prevent this potential problem from occurring.

The recipes available in “Guided Cooking” have already been adapted accordingly, so that our Thermomix® customers are actively and visibly informed of its correct use. In addition, a corresponding software update has been implemented for the Thermomix® TM6, which displays the relevant information on the appliance to all customers. Customers shall accept the software update provided on their appliance.

With these measures, Vorwerk has ensured that there will be no further impairment due to this application problem.

Further information on this topic can be found at https://thermomixfacts.com.au/

ABOUT VORWERK ENGINEERING GmbH & Co. KG

Vorwerk Engineering GmbH & Co. KG develops and manufactures the products of the Vorwerk Home divisions with its company-owned group of factories. The largest production site is in Wuppertal with more than 1,150 employees. Research & Development is also concentrated here. The innovation potential is also reflected in the approximately 100 new inventions per year for which Vorwerk applies for industrial property rights.

Media contact
James Murray
FleishmanHillard on behalf of Vorwerk
+61 405 294 349
[email protected]

SOURCE Vorwerk

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.