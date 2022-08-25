Cyclone Robotics recognised in Robotic Process Automation Landscape Report by Independent Research Firm

SINGAPORE, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Leading Robotics Process Automation (RPA) software company, Cyclone Robotics has recently been included in the Forrester Research Landscape Report: Robotic Process Automation Landscape, Q3 of 2022.

According to Forrester, RPA is defined as a technology that automates human tasks and orchestrates handling more complex tasks, with tasks and integration generally driven by the client.

As a result, RPA software provides simple integration by coordinating actions between multiple systems. For example, RPA software helps customers to automate repetitive tasks such as manual data entry, thereby accelerating operations by leveraging RPA bots that trigger and complete simple actions.

Cyclone Robotics views its inclusion into the globally recognised Forrester Research Landscape as a great honour and achievement of its expertise in software development and robotics, given that the company had made significant investments to develop its RPA expertise since its establishment in 2015.

“It is a great recognition of Cyclone Robotics’ expertise in RPA, by being included in the Forrester Landscape Report. This achievement, in our opinion, is a testament to our organisation’s focus and pursuit in search of excellence. We understand our customer’s needs and we strive to fulfil the requirement relentlessly to satisfy our customers,” says Vincent Gao, Founder and CEO of Cyclone Robotics.

According to Gao, the company’s RPA software enables customer employees to use the solution with little or no coding experience. The company’s RPA platform, enables end-to-end automation solutions, making it simple for builders to create automated processes easily to solve and improve routine tasks.

The majority of Cyclone Robotics customers are in the Asia-Pacific region, where the company has posted revenues exceeding US$100 mil in product revenue for its FY2021. The company’s customers mostly hail from the financial services, industrial products and utility industries.

Globally, according to Forrester, the total RPA software industry chalked up revenues of US$2.4 bil. With growing demand, Forrester has forecasted RPA software revenues to continue its global growth trajectory to hit revenues of US$3.6 bil in 2022. This is significant revenue growth of over 50%, given the threat of global recession and concerns about the Covid-19 pandemic.

Forrester reports that industry users implement RPA software to achieve the following:

Lower cost of operations: Customers typically experience 15-30% savings in operational costs through the application of RPA software. Using the technology for highly repetitive tasks, RPA software bots can compensate for typical human-worker failures such as fatigue-induced errors, and emotional and cognitive distraction.

Customers typically experience 15-30% savings in operational costs through the application of RPA software. Using the technology for highly repetitive tasks, RPA software bots can compensate for typical human-worker failures such as fatigue-induced errors, and emotional and cognitive distraction. Digitise and automate processes: Digitising critical routine processes remotely help to ensure operations continue despite the Covid-19 pandemic when commuting to the office is restricted.

Digitising critical routine processes remotely help to ensure operations continue despite the Covid-19 pandemic when commuting to the office is restricted. Improve employee and customer experience: RPA takes over the manual, insipid repetitive tasks so that employees can focus on higher-value tasks. This improves employee productivity and experience at their workplace.

One of Cyclone Robotics’ key differentiators from other players is that it helped innovate its unique RPA watchdog feature in its software, which automatically generates “watch-only” RPA scripts for certain processes. In addition, Cyclone Robotics’ AI capabilities are delivered through Cyclone Intelligent Robotics Interface (CIRI), which is an AI-enabled feature, available on desktops and mobile devices.

About Cyclone Robotics

Established in 2015, Cyclone Robotics is a world-leading RPA provider and thought leader in hyperautomation with an average annual growth rate of 400% since 2019. The company now has more than 800+ employees across 24 subsidiaries and branches around the world, serving more than 1,000 global customers. In early 2021, Cyclone Robotics established its Singapore branch as its ASEAN HQ office for Asia Pacific expansion to empower enterprises from ASEAN, Japan, ANZ, and Middle East, across a wide variety of sectors to accelerate their digital transformation efforts with Cyclone’s full RPA products & services portfolio. The company has also set up its European HQ office in London, new branches in Indonesia and Amsterdam this year to further strengthen their global presence in America and the European market. Its explosive business growth, leading technology, strong team, advanced product ideas, and ability to seize business opportunities have been particularly recognized by investors and international authorities. Continuing to be favored by front-line capital, Cyclone Robotics earned USD 150 million in Series C financing in November 2021, setting a record for the highest single financing in China’s RPA industry.

