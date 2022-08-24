AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Initial Batch of HAVAL H6 GT Sold Out in Australia, Receiving the Local Market Recognition

PRNewswire August 24, 2022

BAODING, China, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, the initial batch of GWM HAVAL H6 GT in Australia were quickly sold out, demonstrating the popularity of the model in the local market.

Since August 4, several independent automotive media, such as CarExpert, GoAuto and Wheels, have participated in the first test drive of the HAVAL H6 GT. They gave positive comments after gaining an in-depth experience of the vehicle.

Steve Maciver, the spokesperson of HAVAL, said in the interview with Drive, “the new HAVAL H6 GT has proven to be extremely popular with new car buyers, we do have more on the water currently making their way to Australia.”

“HAVAL H6 GT’s coupe profile leaves it standing tall and alone in the mainstream segment,” said Rob Margeit, the journalist from Drive. Actually, in terms of design, the car adopts a sporty coupe style, making itself shake off the shackles of conservative design.

The edgy styling of the model has also won popularity among many buyers. Youtube user David commented, “for a ‘coupe’ SUV, it’s a lot better designed than any of the high-end brands which look like their backs have been kicked in the worst way possible.”

During the test drive, the media was also impressed by the power performance of the vehicle. Carsales commented that driving the HAVAL H6 GT is an exercise in effortlessness. It accelerates fastly thanks to the responsive engine and, with light steering, is well suited to daily driving duties.

This vehicle is equipped with powerful 150kW and 320N·m 2.0T engine and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Moreover, its unique race mode would further reinforce the sense of sport.

Jada, a buyer commented on Youtube, “in race mode, I certainly have no delay with gear shift, it went like a rocket.” She bought a black HAVAL H6 GT two weeks ago and made its maiden voyage to Southern Australia.

As the first global coupe SUV developed by HAVAL, H6 GT is also the first coupe model built on the L.E.M.O.N. Platform.

HAVAL attaches great importance to the diversified needs for vehicles in the local market that makes the hot sale of this model. The launch of HAVAL H6 GT caters to the needs of local users for high safety. It is equipped with a range of impressive safety facilities, such as Driver Drowsiness Detection, and is awarded ANCAP 5- star safety rating.

Now, HAVAL keeps bringing electrified and distinctive styling products to expand the pillar product family, joining force with GWM HAVAL H6 and JOLION, which could meet the diverse buyer needs of the local market.

The brand manager of the local dealers said, “with record sales of the H6, the H6 GT is expected to be a popular addition to those who want a sporty SUV experience while retaining the space and functionality offered by more traditional SUVs.”

SOURCE GWM

