YuppTV Bags Broadcasting Rights for Asia Cup 2022

PRNewswire August 24, 2022

The 15th Edition of the Asia Cup Cricket Tournament is set to be telecasted LIVE over YuppTV’s OTT platform in 70+ countries.

ATLANTA, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — One of the leading global OTT platform YuppTV has bagged the Broadcasting rights for Asia Cup 2022. The cricket tournament is set to commence on 27 August, 2022, and will be available for viewers online exclusively on YuppTV’s streaming platforms in 70+ countries and regions which include Continental Europe, Malaysia, Australia (Non-Exclusive), New Zealand, Japan and South East Asia (Except Singapore) and Hong Kong (Non-Exclusive). The matches are set to be held in two venues, Dubai and Sharjah.

The 15th edition of the Asia Cup, a T20 International cricket tournament, is set to be held in United Arab Emirates from 27 August to 11 September, 2022. The tournament will be played between 6 teams from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and one more team which will be selected from a round of qualifying matches which will be held in Oman from 20 to 24 August, 2022. Asian teams are set to battle it out to dominate the Asian cricketing panorama in this exciting tournament in the build up to the world-cup.

The most anticipated match from the line-up is on 28 August, between two giants of the cricketing world, India and Pakistan.

In succession of winning the exclusive telecast rights, Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO – YuppTV said, “We are inexplicably exhilarated to announce that YuppTV will be the official telecast partner for this year’s Asia Cup in 70+ countries and are looking forward to bring all the action from the tournament straight to the fans. The world of cricket has always been special to us, as it is for the people across the world. Needless to say, the 15th edition of the Asia Cup will be a thrilling affair, with fierce rivalries coming up early on in the tournament, such as the fixture between India and Pakistan falling on the second day of the tournament. This year’s telecast is truly going to be exceptional, and we can’t wait!”

About YuppTV

YuppTV is one of the world’s largest internet-based TV and On-demand service provider for South Asian content, offering more than 250+ TV channels, 3000+ Movies and 100+ TV Shows in 14 languages.

Visit  https://www.yupptv.com/cricket for more information.

SOURCE YuppTV

