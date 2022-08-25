AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

$0 Macca’s Delivery Fee Launches Exclusively on DoorDash DashPass

PRNewswire August 25, 2022

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — DoorDash has announced that DashPass, the company’s membership program, now gets customers unlimited $0 delivery fees on Macca’s, available exclusively to DashPass subscribers. And to celebrate, DoorDash is giving one lucky person free Macca’s for a whole year.*

So, from today, Aussies can enjoy favourites like Big Mac, Chicken McNuggets and Macca’s famous French Fries delivered right to their door, with no delivery fee.

To celebrate this exciting news, DoorDash is giving one lucky Australian the chance to win a year of free Macca’s* if they have experienced the phenomenon identified by DoorDash as Macca’s Brain. That’s $30 per week to spend on Macca’s!

Macca’s Brain refers to seeing the iconic ‘M’ arches everywhere you go – in random objects, patterns of light or shadow – and is often accompanied by an intense craving for your Macca’s faves.

To be in the running*, DoorDash is asking people to share their Macca’s® Brain experiences by posting a photo to Instagram of something that reminds them of the iconic golden arches, with #maccasbrain and tagging @DoorDash_Aus.

Aussies are already reporting sightings of Macca’s Brain, and examples can be seen here.

“We know our customers love Macca’s, and we are always looking at ways to best serve them. That’s why we are so excited to provide DoorDash customers with more ways to enjoy their Macca’s favourites with unlimited $0 delivery fee through DashPass,” Rebecca Burrows, General Manager DoorDash said.

DashPass membership is available for $9.99 a month with a 30-day free trial**, or $96 per annum. Members can enjoy unlimited $0 delivery fee on eligible orders over the minimum $20 subtotal from their favourite local and national restaurants, in addition to 5% credit back on pick up orders. DashPass members can also enjoy exclusive benefits including DashPass only promotions.

* T&Cs apply.
Please visit @DoorDash_Aus or this link for full terms and conditions.

**DashPass 30-Day Free Trial: for more information please visit https://www.doordash.com/en-AU/dashpass

 

SOURCE DoorDash Australia

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.