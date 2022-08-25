AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
A quest on SKYPlay, the easiest P2E and NFT platform – Part 1

PRNewswire August 25, 2022

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The global game market expanded 10.41% in 2021, according to Technavio’s “Gaming Market – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025” research. It also predicted that the global game market will grow by 12 % yearly between 2021 and 2025, and that this growth is being fueled by its integration with blockchain technology. As the number of mobile game users expands, casual games – that can be played easily anytime and anywhere – will become one of the main pillars for growth.

During an episode of the podcast “Where It Happens” last December, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian claimed that P2E games would account for 90% of the market in five years.

Axie Infinity and CryptoKitties are globally famous games in which NFT and blockchain are integrated. As it applies to all emerging industries at the turning point where an early stage is changing into a full-fledged competition phase, top game producing firms worldwide are adopting P2E as the result, and countless efforts are being made to become as competitive in the market. Following the Samsung Securities’ research “New Gold Rush – Is P2E game sustainable?”, it highlighted the sustainability of the P2E model, and cited that contents and advanced tokenomics as the core competitiveness.

The sustainable present and future of SKYPlay, which strives to be the easiest P2E and NFT platform.

#Keyword 1 – Contents and X2E

WeMade and Com2uS have recently entered the M2E(Move to Earn) market that has previously been represented by STEPN. As a result, X2E(X to Earn), an app technology that assigns a value to particular activities, is quickly emerging as a technology that appeals to MZ generations with pleasure and their need for financial security.

SKYPlay will develop and publish a variety of eP2E games to encourage new intake and virtuous circle. Beside the launching of Coin Grid and the platform this month, two other games will be released this year including a game from Retrocat. 

Partners of SKYPlay are diversified to provide various content services like movies, sports, and art. L2E(Learn to Earn) services are being prepared with KOREAEDUGROUP to outline the mid to long-term planning in respect of the membership management and motivation boost. F2E(Farm to Earn) services with Healeat, an NFT-based agricultural product production and purchasing broker, will guarantee stable income for the producers and nutritious food for the customers.

Continues to Part. 2 

SOURCE SKYPlay

