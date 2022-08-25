Leading India consultancy CIBC formally transitions to Acclime India

HONG KONG, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — One of India’s leading market entry advisory companies, Concept International Business Consulting (CIBC), has formally rebranded and merged with Acclime following its strategic acquisition in June.

Founded in 2009 and under the stewardship of Directors Sujay Sen Gupta, Yajna Prakash, Ritesh Dudeja, and Saurabh Gupta, CIBC has grown into one of the most respected consulting companies in India, employing 50 staff across two locations.

Its merger with Acclime is a significant addition to the company’s 800-strong global workforce.

Co-Founder and CEO of Acclime, Martin Crawford, said, “Acclime intends to be a major player in India and will actively assess opportunities to grow its pipeline of compliance and corporate services businesses in addition to the market entry services business.“

“India has always been key to our strategic growth plans and today’s merger is a significant milestone for Acclime and our clients,” Mr Crawford said.

“Our merger with CIBC has been a true alignment of values and experience and brings with it a comprehensive service offering to clients looking to access to new markets and expert advisory services in the Asia Pacific and India, together with global client service centres in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.”

CIBC Chief Executive, Sujay Sen Gupta, has taken on the role of Managing Partner and Director for Acclime India and said he is excited at the opportunities that lay ahead.

“For the past 13 years, our team has provided regulatory compliance, market strategy, financial advisory, recruitment, and cultural adaptation to more than 750 European and American companies, helping them to navigate complex local markets and establish successful operations in India,” Mr Gupta said.

“This new chapter will provide new career opportunities for our team and enable our clients to benefit from Acclime’s established network across Asia and a seamless reach to a full suite of corporate services across the region.”

The merger was facilitated by Wodehouse Capital Advisers.

About Acclime

Acclime is the premier corporate services provider in Asia, operating in eleven key Asian jurisdictions including Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Cambodia, Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia, Australia, Thailand, Singapore, and India. Acclime also has client representative offices in the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. The company’s vision is to reinvent the corporate services sector with innovative solutions that help corporate and private clients to advance their businesses and interests in difficult-to-navigate markets in emerging Asia. For further information, please visit www.acclime.com

About CIBC

Established in 2009, Concept International Business Consulting (CIBC) has a proud history of helping European, American and Australian companies navigate complex local markets to establish successful operations in India. Our service offering includes regulatory compliance, market strategy, financial advisory, recruitment, and cultural adaptation, with operations in Gurugram & Mumbai. CIBC has merged with Acclime and from now operates as Acclime India. For further information, please visit india.acclime.com

