AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • market research

PFIZER RANKED LEADING COMPANY IN ASIA FOR COVID-19 RESPONSE AND PATIENT-CENTRIC APPROACH BY ASIAN PATIENT GROUPS

PRNewswire August 26, 2022
  • Pfizer is ranked 1st in Australia/New Zealand region and overall 2nd in Asia in its corporate reputation from a patient perspective
  • Asian patient groups have placed the pharma industry 1st for corporate reputation in Asia amongst other healthcare sectors

SINGAPORE, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Pfizer has been ranked first in its Covid-19 response, patient centricity, patient safety and bringing innovative, high-quality products amongst pharma companies in Asia in the ‘Corporate Reputation of Pharma’ survey by patient groups across the APAC region. Overall, the company is ranked second for its corporate reputation across Asian countries and regions.

Pfizer moved up in the survey rankings from 4th place to occupy the top ranking from patient groups ‘working‘ with Pfizer, representing a significant increase in rankings in 2021 vs. 2020.

This survey, conducted by UK-based PatientView, measures various aspects of pharma’s performance at corporate reputation from a patient perspective. Patient groups responding to this survey are working across therapeutic areas and uniquely positioned to comment on the pharma industry’s performance during the pandemic.

Opinions from 300 patient groups from across Asia (Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, Malaysia, Philippines, Australia, S.Korea, mainland China and others) were collected on the performance of the pharmaceutical industry in 2021. They have collectively been in communication with nearly 2.7 million Asian patients in 2021. A total of 31 pharmaceutical companies were assessed in the Asia edition of this survey.

Asian patient groups familiar with and/or working with Pfizer assessed the company to have significantly improved its scores across all indicators of corporate reputation in 2021.

Pharma’s performance at creating vaccines at speed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic convinced most of the respondents of the industry’s and Pfizer’s effectiveness at both innovation and ability to deliver products that truly benefit patients.

“Patients are our North Star. From the earliest stage of drug development to the final approval and use of our medicines and vaccines, our purpose is breakthroughs that change patients’ lives. We work with, and for, patients, advocates, and caregivers to meet the evolving needs of patients everywhere. Colleagues across Pfizer collaborate with patients and patient advocates to develop breakthrough treatments and innovative approaches to help address patient challenges. These partnerships have helped to increase patient engagement in research and development, diversify clinical trials, develop patient-friendly educational materials and patient support programs, and elevate priority policy and social impact issues. Patients are the focus of everything we do. Everything we do is intended to help patients everywhere live longer and healthier lives”, said Mr. Anil Argilla, President, Emerging Markets Asia, Pfizer Biopharmaceuticals Group, Pfizer Inc.

The results of the pharma corporate reputation survey (Asia) are available at: https://www.patient-view.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/PATIENTVIEW-PRESS-RELEASE-CORP-REP-Asia-final.pdf.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients’ Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world’s premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 170 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us.

SOURCE Pfizer

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.