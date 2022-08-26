PFIZER RANKED LEADING COMPANY IN ASIA FOR COVID-19 RESPONSE AND PATIENT-CENTRIC APPROACH BY ASIAN PATIENT GROUPS

Pfizer is ranked 1 st in Australia / New Zealand region and overall 2 nd in Asia in its corporate reputation from a patient perspective

in / region and overall 2 in in its corporate reputation from a patient perspective Asian patient groups have placed the pharma industry 1st for corporate reputation in Asia amongst other healthcare sectors

SINGAPORE, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Pfizer has been ranked first in its Covid-19 response, patient centricity, patient safety and bringing innovative, high-quality products amongst pharma companies in Asia in the ‘Corporate Reputation of Pharma’ survey by patient groups across the APAC region. Overall, the company is ranked second for its corporate reputation across Asian countries and regions.

Pfizer moved up in the survey rankings from 4th place to occupy the top ranking from patient groups ‘working‘ with Pfizer, representing a significant increase in rankings in 2021 vs. 2020.

This survey, conducted by UK-based PatientView, measures various aspects of pharma’s performance at corporate reputation from a patient perspective. Patient groups responding to this survey are working across therapeutic areas and uniquely positioned to comment on the pharma industry’s performance during the pandemic.

Opinions from 300 patient groups from across Asia (Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, Malaysia, Philippines, Australia, S.Korea, mainland China and others) were collected on the performance of the pharmaceutical industry in 2021. They have collectively been in communication with nearly 2.7 million Asian patients in 2021. A total of 31 pharmaceutical companies were assessed in the Asia edition of this survey.

Asian patient groups familiar with and/or working with Pfizer assessed the company to have significantly improved its scores across all indicators of corporate reputation in 2021.

Pharma’s performance at creating vaccines at speed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic convinced most of the respondents of the industry’s and Pfizer’s effectiveness at both innovation and ability to deliver products that truly benefit patients.

“Patients are our North Star. From the earliest stage of drug development to the final approval and use of our medicines and vaccines, our purpose is breakthroughs that change patients’ lives. We work with, and for, patients, advocates, and caregivers to meet the evolving needs of patients everywhere. Colleagues across Pfizer collaborate with patients and patient advocates to develop breakthrough treatments and innovative approaches to help address patient challenges. These partnerships have helped to increase patient engagement in research and development, diversify clinical trials, develop patient-friendly educational materials and patient support programs, and elevate priority policy and social impact issues. Patients are the focus of everything we do. Everything we do is intended to help patients everywhere live longer and healthier lives”, said Mr. Anil Argilla, President, Emerging Markets Asia, Pfizer Biopharmaceuticals Group, Pfizer Inc.

The results of the pharma corporate reputation survey (Asia) are available at: https://www.patient-view.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/PATIENTVIEW-PRESS-RELEASE-CORP-REP-Asia-final.pdf.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients’ Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world’s premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 170 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us.

SOURCE Pfizer