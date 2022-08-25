AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Deltek Named One of “Asia’s Best Employer Brands” for the 10th Year

PRNewswire August 26, 2022

Deltek’s Philippines office in Makati once again named a top employer of choice in Asia, receiving the prestigious ‘Best Employer Brand’ award from World HRD Congress

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced today that it has been named one of Asia’s Best Employer Brands. Deltek has received recognition on behalf of its Philippines office from the Best Employer Brands ten times since 2012. The awards, organized by the 30th edition of the World HRD Congress, brought together thousands of professionals from over 133 countries to celebrate the Best Employer Brands from various geographical regions in Asia.

The awards recognized the top organizations from Asia that are exemplary in HR and have used marketing communications effectively for Human Resources Development. “Best Employers” were selected following vigorous primary research conducted by the Employer Branding Institute (EBI).

Deltek’s office in Makati distinguished itself from other nominees through its award-winning Talent Management and Employee Engagement strategies by utilizing marketing communications effectively in attracting, retaining and developing talent.

“Our organization would not be where it is today if not for the dedication and hard work of our employees. Our team in the Philippines adds tremendous value to our company, showing up to work every day with passion for what they do, and it shows. This team is a true testament to what our culture at Deltek is all about,” said Ed Hutner, SVP of Human Resources at Deltek. “I am proud to express my gratitude on behalf of the entire team at Deltek and offer my appreciation to the World HRD Congress for recognizing us once again as a best employer brand in 2022.”

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management, and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com  

 

