Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy Invites Australian Travelers to Add New Destinations to Their Bali Trip

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy (MoTCE) invites travelers to extend this year’s Bali trip to include other destinations in Indonesia, during the exhibition of ‘Wonderful Indonesia Sales Mission 2022: It’s Time for Bali’ in Melbourne and Sydney on 22-25 August 2022.

The invitation-only exhibition provided a business platform for 18 Bali hotels and resorts to connect with 150 Australian counterparts and promote the country’s readiness to accommodate foreign travelers while enhancing the awareness of Wonderful Indonesia as a top-of-mind holiday destination.

“The demand for Bali increases due to easing of travel regulations, improved health and safety standards, new hotel promotions, and increased efforts to amplify Bali’s unique culture. However, Indonesia is so much more than Bali,” said by Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, Indonesia’s Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy.

Almost 900,000 international visitors have arrived in Indonesia since January 2022, including over 100,000 Australian travelers heading to Bali. MoTCE expects international arrivals to generate USD 1.7 billion in revenue from 3.6 million foreign arrivals.

To further boost Indonesia’s travel recovery, MoTCE encourages travelers to add three new destinations to their Bali trips: the seaside town of Labuan Bajo, a 90-minute flight east of Bali, and the gateway to Komodo Dragons; Lombok Island, a 30-minute flight east of Bali, offering laid-back family-friendly beaches; and Borobudur temple in Central Java, the world’s largest Buddhist temple.

Labuan Bajo is located on the westernmost tip of the Island of Flores and famous for its sunsets, dramatic landscapes, and wildlife, including Komodo Dragons which are observable in Komodo National Park, one of Indonesia’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Meanwhile, Lombok Island offers an ideal getaway for family trips with exceptional value for money. Scalloped beaches are abundant with the chance of snorkeling with giant turtles and cycling through coconut groves. Travelers can enjoy the verdant sceneries while strolling along the waterfalls or take a three-day hike up to Mount Rinjani.

At Borobudur Temple , culture hunters are invited to experience a once-in-a-lifetime spiritual pilgrimage and ancient wisdom radiating from one of the Eight Wonders of the World, followed with a visit to Yogyakarta, a city rich in Indonesian royal heritage and culture.

For further information, visit Wonderful Indonesia’s website or contact Miriam Tulevski, Visit Indonesia Tourism Officer (VITO) for Australia at [email protected].

SOURCE Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy