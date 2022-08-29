Announcing The Winners of The BrandLaureate BestBrands Awards On 25th August 2022 At The Majestic Hotel, Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — A shout of Victory to all Brands that have received The BrandLaureate BestBrands Awards 2021-2022. The World Brands Foundation (TWBF) hosted The BrandLaureate BestBrands Awards 2022, as they celebrate and recognize commendable personalities and brands that are market leaders in their respective industries. These exceptional brands have persevered in the face of the pandemic, resilient in building their brands, lifting the economy, and helping citizens in need.

Representatives of top brands from a multitude of business industries, including multinational corporations, government-linked companies, public listed companies, and large corporations, as well as leading personalities were in attendance to celebrate the prestigious awards gala dinner. The official theme of The BrandLaureate BestBrands Awards 2022 is tailored specially to the brands that have survived the pandemic – The greatest QUEST for BRANDS is to be GREAT. TO BE GREAT AGAIN. Branding is key to greatness as it showcases the best of brands and enables them to stay competitive and ahead of the curve.

Dr. KKJohan, World President of The BrandLaureate, in his message encouraged all brands to never give up of their quest of greatness.

Never give up on the quest. And if ones have lost their brand leadership or market share, work on it. Regain it with new strategies as market forces have changed considerably in the new normal. Never lose hope and never give up. He also encouraged all brands to maintain their quest to be greater and better. “Guard your brand zealously and ensure that it does not lose its positioning. Never rest on your laurels of success. “

Great Brands are those that triumph over adversities time after time as they have strong leadership and thrive on positive mindsets to strive for the best. A great brand is one that is an industry leader, an influencer, preferred choice of consumers, responsible and trusted, admired and respected, indomitable and most of all possess great brand value.

Winners of the awards received a specially designed trophy and certificate. The 24k gold plated trophy for the Awards has 2 thumbs up signature pose, one that shows everything is good and will get better, that corporations are now standing strong and will continue to move on with renewed energy and positivity in the days to come.

Eminent brands were recognized with The BrandLaureate Brand of The Year BestBrands Awards. The big names receiving this distinguished award include Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group in Lifestyle – Premium Jewellery, Great Eastern Life Assurance (Malaysia) Bhd in Insurance and UMW Holdings Bhd as a leading Industrial Conglomerate.

A special category was included to celebrate Brand Leaders of their respective industry, that is, The BrandLaureate BrandLeadership Awards to recognize great leaders who have developed their brands and business to be industry leaders. This award honoured YBhg Dato’ Azmir Jaafar, Managing Director & Local Operating Partner of Gerbang Alaf Restaurants Sdn Bhd, a local partner of McDonald’s Malaysia; Encik Mohd Muazzam Mohamed, CEO of Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd; Ms Cheryl Lee, Managing Director of Societe Francaise De Cosmetique Sdn Bhd; Encik Syed Ahmad Muzri Syed Faiz, Managing Director of Jaguar Land Rover (M) Sdn Bhd; and Dr. Rayney Azmi Ali, CEO of Kumpulan Medic Iman Sdn Bhd.

As they celebrate Malaysia’s 65th year of Independence, TWBF champions the theme – One Nation, One Vision, One Brand – encouraging brands to take on the mission of building the nation’s brand for further international reach and increased global recognition. In conjunction with this theme, a significant category was included, that is, the Nation’s Pride, to celebrate the honourable contributions that exemplary brands have made in nation building. The prominent recipients of this award include Bonia, IJN, UKM, Putrajaya Holdings, MRC, Sungei Wang Plaza, and many more.

The BrandLaureate BestBrands Awards 2022 categories also includes Iconic BestBrands Awards, Most Valuable Brand, Brand Influencer and Corporate Brand Excellence. Some notable recipients of these awards include Acer, Bank Muamalat, Zurich Malaysia, CE Technology Berhad, Antabax, Naturel, One Medicare and many more. The BrandLaureate are proud to celebrate with all the BestBrands recipients. They look forward to these brands taking on the global arena extensively with The BrandLaureate and quest for their brand dominance.

The BrandLaureate Awards have broken new ground as the FIRST AWARD FOUNDATION to present winners an Award NFT. The Laureate League (TLL) team will help Brands Brand in the Metaverse, aiming to be a legendary NFT Marketplace and Launchpad for corporates, artists, musicians and creative beings to promote and set up their Own NFTs for sale virtually to a global audience. Stay tuned to the grand launching of TLL. For more information on, visit TLL.World.

