AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • insider trading

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals To Expand PVOH Capacity In Support of Market Growth

PRNewswire August 30, 2022

DALLAS, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Sekisui Specialty Chemicals (“SSC”) announced today that it is beginning feasibility studies for expansion of its Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVOH) supply network in order to meet the growing needs of its downstream customers.  SSC already operates three world scale PVOH units globally, with two in the US and one in Spain, and plans to make highly capital-efficient investments to expand its operations and help support customer growth.

Sekisui Chemical Group

 “Sekisui Specialty Chemicals is a global leader in the production of high-quality polyvinyl alcohol needed to meet today’s highly technical application requirements,” said Cory Sikora, President of Sekisui Specialty Chemicals.  “With our current footprint and growth opportunities, we believe that Sekisui is well positioned to expand and meet customer needs, particularly in the western hemisphere, which today relies heavily on PVOH imports from Asia.”

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals remains committed to meeting customers’ needs with high quality products.  When completed, the investments will increase Sekisui’s PVOH capacity by as much as 25%.

About Sekisui Specialty Chemicals

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals’ primary product is Selvol, a line of high-performance polyvinyl alcohol polymers and copolymers used in paper, adhesive, packaging, construction, personal care, and many other specialty formulations.   The company also represents Durastream CPVC compounds and resins, Advancell expandable microspheres, and S-LEC BK polyvinyl acetal resins. Sekisui Specialty Chemicals is a subsidiary of the Sekisui Chemical Group, a multibillion dollar, global company that delivers a wide range of products and services to enrich people’s lives.  The company is comprised of core businesses and technologies in housing, social infrastructure, and chemical solutions. For more information, visit www.sekisui-sc.com/

 

SOURCE Sekisui Specialty Chemicals

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.