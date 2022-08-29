JARED BAKER JOINS KARBON AS MANAGING DIRECTOR APAC

Appointment Positions Karbon for Sustainable Regional Growth;

Continues Focus on Customer Centricity

SAN FRANCISCO and MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Karbon , a global leader in practice management solutions for modern accounting firms, today announced the appointment of Jared Baker as Managing Director APAC. Baker, who will be based in Melbourne, Australia, has more than 20 years of global experience leading scale-up businesses, developing high-performance, purpose-driven teams, and delivering outstanding customer experiences.

Baker was most recently at Xero, where he served as Australian Sales Director and before that, Platform Growth Director. In his new role, Baker will lead the growth of Karbon across APAC, further enabling accounting firms to modernize and better support their clients.

“I am thrilled to welcome Jared to Karbon. He is a customer-focused leader with a passion for innovation, people and technology,” said Karbon CEO Stuart McLeod. “He shares our belief that accountants are the unsung heroes of the economy, particularly in the context of recent times, when their work has enabled many businesses to survive and even thrive. Xero has transformed accounting in Australia, and the region now has some of the most progressive accountants in the world. Jared’s deep experience in partner engagement, strategy development and operational implementation will help us on our trajectory forward.”

“The last few years highlighted the need for accountants to access key information to guide their clients, communicate within their teams, and make the right decisions quickly, wherever they are,” Baker said. “I’m really excited that Karbon is further enabling this capability with its world-leading practice management platform.

This appointment further demonstrates the continued investment Karbon is making to support accounting firms in the Asia-Pacific region. As firms move away from legacy desktop software that has not kept up with modern customer needs, Baker joins at a time when the opportunity for Karbon and its customers remains enormous.

About Karbon

Karbon is a global leader in practice management software for modern accounting firms. It brings teams, clients, systems, and data together in one place, significantly improving visibility, efficiency, and the service delivered to an accounting firm’s clients. Founded in 2014, Karbon has employees located in Australia, New Zealand, United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1887277/karbon_logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Karbon