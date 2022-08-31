AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Azazie, the Leading DTC Bridal Brand, Launches in Australia

PRNewswire August 31, 2022

Azazie Expands Global Footprint of its bridal gowns and accessories

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Azazie, the leading direct-to-consumer bridal and special occasion dress brand, announced that it recently launched in Australia. The brand currently serves one in ten US Brides and through this new market launch, customers in Australia are now able to shop hundreds of gowns and bridal party dresses from the comfort of their own home. Azazie has the largest bridal sample program in the industry, offering a unique try-before-you buy option with sample dresses starting at AUD$20.

Based in the tech capital of Silicon Valley, Azazie is disrupting the traditional bridal industry, offering high quality gowns at affordable prices. With a range of 200+ bridal gowns starting at AUD$239 and 400+ bridal party dresses starting at AUD$129, from mini to elegant chapel train lengths, one shoulder, to full length sleeve options, there is a wide variety of styles to choose from. Cut from a selection of fabrics including chiffon, lace, tulle, velvet, sequin, and stretch satin offered in over 70 colors.

Azazie also has a collaboration with couture bridal designer, Pnina Tornai, on her first- ever bridesmaid collection. Click here to view all products sold on Azazie.com and ready to ship to Australia.

ABOUT AZAZIE

The leading DTC e-tailer for bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses and accessories, Azazie offers direct-to-consumer, high-quality,  gowns at affordable prices. With 200+ bridal gowns and 400+ bridal party dresses in over 70 colors, Azazie is committed to body-positive fashion, offering all dresses from size 0-30, cut and sewn to order like expensive bespoke designs. Azazie has appeared on The Today Show, CNBC and other top media outlets. The brand recently won a Glossy Fashion Award, WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Award, and The Knot’s Best of Weddings Award, in addition to being recognized as one of Inc.’s Fastest Growing Companies in 2019 and one of Newsweek’s Fastest Growing Online Shops in 2022. Visit the website at www.azazie.com.

Media Contact:

Azazie
[email protected] 

SOURCE AZAZIE

