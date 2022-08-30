AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Polyvision Corporation Names Wout Van de Broek Vice President of Global Operations

PRNewswire August 30, 2022

ATLANTA, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Polyvision Corporation, a global leader in the innovation and manufacture of CeramicSteel, collaborative writing products and architectural panels for interior and exterior cladding, today announced the promotion of Wout Van de Broek to Vice President of Global Operations.

In his new role, Van de Broek will continue to lead Polyvision’s Belgian operations and will also assume responsibility for the company’s U.S. operations in Okmulgee, Oklahoma and New Philadelphia, Ohio.

Van de Broek most recently served as Director of Business Operations for Polyvision, where he was responsible for the company’s business operations and global innovation, including research and development, product management, and global product strategy and development. Prior to that, he held multiple roles at Polyvision in project management and supply chain management.

“Wout brings a wealth of expertise to his expanded role,” said Kevin McCoy, CEO of Polyvision Corporation. “His extensive experience, including more than 15 years at Polyvision leading Operations, Global Innovation, Quality and Global Supply Chain, will help to drive efficiencies across our entire organization. His deep technical knowledge of porcelain enameling and ceramic coatings brings a unique and highly valuable perspective to our operations team.”

Polyvision’s organization-wide initiative to broaden the reach of CeramicSteel products across multiple verticals and audiences throughout the Americas, APAC and EMEA – launched by McCoy earlier in 2022 – is supported by Van de Broek’s new global focus on innovation and operations.

Van de Broek earned a Bachelor of Applied Science degree and Master of Science degree with a specialization in Biochemistry from the University of Hasselt in Belgium, and holds several active patents. He has participated in numerous research projects with global companies and research institutions, and presents on innovation at global and regional industry conferences.

About Polyvision Corporation

Polyvision Corporation is a global leader in the innovation and manufacture of CeramicSteel for a variety of industries. For more than 65 years, the company has helped to make the world a better place by creating products that enhance visual experiences and connect people to their environments. Polyvision CeramicSteel is used around the world for traditional chalkboard and whiteboard surfaces, modern collaboration products for many of the world’s most influential organizations, and architectural walls and cladding for public spaces.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Polyvision does business in over 65 countries. For more information about CeramicSteel and its uses, visit Polyvision.com.

SOURCE Polyvision

