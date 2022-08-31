AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

New Class Buccaneer Sets Sail in Black Desert Mobile

PRNewswire August 31, 2022

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Pearl Abyss announced today that the new class Buccaneer has arrived in Black Desert Mobile. Adventurers can now experience bone-chilling, bombastic combat with the new class in her camaraderie with the loyal Slippery Scallywags.

Buccaneer, the captain of the Slippery Scallywags, is the Awakened class of Corsair. All enemies who dare challenge her will also need to come face-to-face with her trusty companions. They are always in range to support Buccaneer during combat by launching a giant anchor or shooting cannons over a wide area of the battlefield.

She uses the Patraca as her main weapon to both slash down enemies and shoot harpoons at enemies from afar. She can also create mist to conceal herself from enemies and perform surprise attack maneuvers.

With her unique combat style, she conquers the battlefield with skills such as “Waterworks,” where she launches an exploding orb to a wide range of foes. She can also use skills in tandem with the Slippery Scallywags, such as “Cap’n’s Orders: Fire Away!” in which they drop an enormous anchor on the battlefield at Buccaneer’s command.

To celebrate the launch of Buccaneer, the “Scallywags’ Daily Missions” event will take place until September 19. Adventurers can complete up to 5 missions daily to obtain rewards and reach milestones for bonus rewards, such as a Chaos Jewel Chest, Black Pearls, and Ah’krads.

Moreover, Adventurers can complete login missions until September 12 to obtain Slippery Scallywags’ Loot. This loot can be opened to acquire various items, including Adventurer’s Ancient Inscribed Glyph, Alyaelli Fragments, and an Adventurer’s Alchemy Stone Growth Support Chest.

Watch Buccaneer’s preview trailer here and visit Black Desert Mobile‘s official website for more information.

About Black Desert IP

The Black Desert IP is Pearl Abyss’ open-world action MMORPG franchise with cutting-edge visuals and skill-based combat that redefines the genre. With the most developed character customization system of any game currently on the market, users can break out of the norm and make unique characters that truly represent themselves. Its intuitive controls, beautifully designed world, and extensive lore will excite both newcomers and veterans of MMO games and action RPGs. Pearl Abyss is currently servicing the Black Desert IP, which has gained 50 million players across the world on PC, mobile, and console.

SOURCE Pearl Abyss

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.