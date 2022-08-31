AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Merlien Institute announces Qualitative Market Research Event on 8-9 November, Singapore

PRNewswire August 31, 2022

SINGAPORE, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Research & Insights industry is going through remarkable changes and so is the way we work in the post-pandemic world. With markets around the globe opening up, hybrid work is here to stay. But what does that mean for qualitative research in the APAC region? Reports suggest that hybrid qualitative research, with a mix of online and in-person ethnography, focus groups and interviews, will be the way forward and new technologies will have a bigger role to play.

Learn how global brands are adapting to the new normal and leveraging the latest technologies and techniques to innovate, reimagine and reshape qualitative research, at the in-person Qual360 APAC 2022. The conference is taking place on 8th & 9th of November in Singapore, after a 2-year pandemic induced break. More info on agenda and speaker panel at: http://apac.qual360.com

25+ speakers from global brands like Mars, Reckitt, Mondelez International, Mastercard, HP, Kimberly-Clark, Vodafone Idea, Ferrero, Grab and many more, across 15+ industries will speak on the latest topics like Agile Innovation, Foresights, Research Leadership, Mixed Methods, Hybrid Research, Neuroscience, Democratization and Design Thinking.

Join us at the only in-person qualitative research event in APAC this year. Register at: http://apac.qual360.com and take your qual game to the next level!

This event is proudly organised by Merlien Institute and sponsored by Isentia, QualSights, Meltwater, Brandwatch, MarketXcel, InQognito, VisionLive and Global Survey

For speaking, sponsorship or any other enquiries, please contact Jens Cornelissen [email protected]

SOURCE Merlien Institute

