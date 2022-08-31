AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
VisualCortex joins NVIDIA Metropolis to enhance business insights with vision AI

PRNewswire August 31, 2022

SYDNEY, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Video Intelligence Platform provider, VisualCortex, today announced it has joined NVIDIA Metropolis, a partner program focused on bringing to market a new generation of vision AI applications. NVIDIA Metropolis nurtures a rich ecosystem and offers powerful developer tools to supercharge vision AI applications that are designed to make the world’s most important spaces and operations safer and more efficient.

As part of NVIDIA Metropolis and the NVIDIA Inception program, which nurtures cutting-edge startups, VisualCortex is on a mission to make video data actionable throughout the enterprise for all video-rich industries and business functions.

Unlike camera-side or point solutions, which typically focus on one video analytics challenge per deployment, VisualCortex delivers a highly performant enterprise-grade platform to facilitate any real-time or historical video analytics use case. To offer its customers highly scalable and cost-effective solutions, VisualCortex takes advantage of the NVIDIA DeepStream software development kit and NVIDIA Tensor Core GPUs, including the A100 and the H100, once it becomes available. VisualCortex is an early adopter of the new NVIDIA Jetson Orin™ platform for edge-based AI implementations.

VisualCortex CEO and Co-Founder, Patrick Elliott, said that NVIDIA’s support for its vision AI ecosystem was outstanding.

“NVIDIA provides amazing depth and quality of support for AI start-ups,” said Elliott. “This includes access to resources for our development team – from exclusive tools and technical training, to direct collaboration sessions with the NVIDIA developer team. Our ability to gain early insights into NVIDIA’s upcoming products and services, as well as make valuable connections with other vendors and partners throughout the NVIDIA ecosystem, accelerates our growth and go-to-market success. We’re thrilled to be part of NVIDIA Metropolis.”

NVIDIA Metropolis makes it easier and more cost effective for enterprises, governments and integration partners to use world-class, AI-enabled solutions to improve critical operational efficiency and safety problems. The NVIDIA Metropolis ecosystem contains a large and growing breadth of members who are investing in the most advanced AI techniques, most efficient deployment platforms, and using an enterprise-class approach to their solutions. Members have the opportunity to gain early access to NVIDIA platform updates to further enhance and accelerate their AI application development efforts. Further, the program offers the opportunity for members to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

About VisualCortex

VisualCortex is making video data actionable in the enterprise. As the world’s best Video Intelligence Platform, VisualCortex provides the stability and scalability to productionize computer vision technology for the first time. Unlike camera-side or point solutions, VisualCortex can be used for any video analytics use case in any industry. VisualCortex’s production-ready cloud-based environment transforms video assets into analyzable streams of data at scale.

The VisualCortex platform delivers the artificial intelligence smarts, governance and usability, enabling organizations to connect any number of video streams, repositories and use existing commodity hardware. An intuitive user interface, out-of-the-box reporting, range of configurations and integrations empower non-technical people to produce, analyze and act on insights derived from computer vision throughout the enterprise. Organizations can easily combine these AI-generated video insights with other data sources and systems to facilitate both real-time operations and strategic analysis. The VisualCortex Model Store also provides a secure marketplace for customers, partners and independent machine learning experts to share quality controlled computer vision models

For more information, visit www.visualcortex.com

For further media information, interviews or images, or product demonstrations, please contact:

Lachlan James, VisualCortex Chief Marketing Officer, on +61 (0)431 835 658 or [email protected]

For regular updates, follow VisualCortex on Twitter (@VisualCortexApp), LinkedIn (VisualCortex), YouTube (VisualCortex) and Facebook (@VisualCortexApp).

For regular industry news and analysis, subscribe to VisualCortex’s mailing list here: https://visualcortex.com/contact-us/

SOURCE VisualCortex

