Australian Managed Services firm, TAS, launches new brand: experteq

PRNewswire September 1, 2022

The companies once known as TAS and Experteq IT Services have come together as one. Now simply ‘experteq’, the single brand offers a comprehensive range of services and solutions to help Australian organisations digitally transform.   

SYDNEY, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — TAS, an end-to-end technology solutions and services provider launches its new brand ‘experteq’ today.

The new brand name signifies a new era for the company with the mission to optimise, manage and secure every Australian organisation’s IT systems so companies can stay relevant in an increasingly dynamic global operating environment.   

TAS CEO, Shane Baker, says of the decision to come together as one: “As innovators and technology enthusiasts, we embrace change as a constant. The decision to merge our companies into a single dynamic organisation and change our name and visual identity to reflect this is a nod to this. We are proud to stand together to help enterprises effectively digitally transform.  

He adds, “The new visual identity acknowledges the rich history of each brand with the ‘tick’ motif, which speaks to the deep trust our clients place in us, built over the last 30-plus years. We will continue to be a trusted partner for companies in highly regulated sectors and will help them to navigate through the constantly changing business landscape. The logo also represents a new era with a significantly different look and feel; new brand colours as well as imagery.”    

experteq modernises the traditional managed services provider model by offering a comprehensive suite of managed and professional services. This will enable experteq to address the modern organisation’s main pain points through a consultative approach with a combination of tailored professional and managed services.    

TAS acquired Experteq IT Services Pty Ltd two years ago. While the companies will maintain their current registered status, they will trade under the same name, experteq. To coincide with the new name taking effect today, the company’s new digital home (experteq.com) has also been launched.  

About experteq: experteq is an Australian IT company with more than 30 years’ experience designing, building and managing IT solutions for companies in highly regulated environments that demand high levels of security and compliance. Services include professional and managed services covering a wide range of solutions such as modern workplace, cloud, infrastructure, security and business solutions. 

SOURCE experteq

