AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

How do global businesses manage supply chain risks, maintain resilience, and deliver sustainable growth

PRNewswire September 1, 2022

TAIPEI, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Taiwan’s role in the global supply chain has changed dramatically due to the importance of the semiconductor industry in technological development and its critical position at the core. In view of increasingly complex geopolitical situations, how we could maintain our operational resilience and help to deepen regional economic cooperation are topics of ever greater interest. Intensifying competition between China and the US, resulting in the rise of Asia’s global status, climate change, carbon footprint, etc. are also driving changes in industry structures and corporates’ business models.

DIGITIMES will be hosting the “Supply Chain Summit” on 27-28th September 2022 at Taipei, Taiwan (Hybrid Event). Over 50 leading companies/brands will be present, along with Taiwanese and international experts, to share their perspectives on how to manage global supply chain risks, maintain resilience, and deliver sustainable growth.

The event will lead experts to discuss the hottest topics, focusing on regionalization, digitalization, and ESG-issues in the electric vehicles, semiconductors, and smart manufacturing industries. Renowned speakers include the Harvard Business School‘s Professor Willy C. Shih (impact of supply chain decarbonization on logistics and global trade), the Wall Street Journal‘s chief economics commentator Greg Ip (“supply chain policymakers’ response to inflation and economic disruption”), and the Hinrich Foundation‘s research fellow Alex Capri (“impact of geopolitics on supply chain risk management”).

In addition, Tata Motors will lead KPMG, AWS, Schneider Electric, Chunghwa Telecom, Winbond Electronics Corp., and Advantech Co., to offer their views on supply chain management. We aspire to drive forward our industry’s overall development through knowledge and experience sharing.

We cordially invite you to invite you being part of the “DIGITIMES – Supply Chain Summit” which is a unique opportunity to understand the latest thinking, strategy, plans, and technologies in our industry. Beyond physical on-site participation, conference attendance will also be available online, with bilingual translation provided. Please sign up on our event site as soon as possible, limited places are available. Register now：https://pse.is/4f8ux9 

“DIGITIMES – Supply Chain Summit” is a unique opportunity to understand the latest thinking, strategy, plans, and technologies in our industry. Event site：https://bit.ly/3CGBJt1 

【About DIGITIMES】

DIGITIMES was established in 1998 as the leading professional media platform in Greater China that reports development in the technology industry’s global supply chain, regional competitive landscape, applications, and market evolutions. Our research teams provide research, production, and sales data, and professional analyses from upstream to midstream, downstream, and end markets. We also bring ideas and views on industry trends as well as forward-looking perspectives to our clients through our consulting practices. (https://www.digitimes.com.tw/)

SOURCE DIGITIMES ASIA

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.