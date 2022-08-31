AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Raising The Issue of Economic Recovery and SDGs, SAI20 Summit was successfully held in Bali

PRNewswire August 31, 2022

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — In line with Indonesia’s G20 Presidency, by bringing the spirit of “Recover Together, Recover Stronger” the Audit Board of Republic of Indonesia (BPK RI) initiated the Supreme Audit Institution G20 (SAI20), which was attended by 12 SAIs of G20 countries. The event was also attended by Vice President of Republic Indonesia Ma’ruf Amin, Speaker of Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR) Puan Maharani, and Chairperson of BPK RI Isma Yatun.

In his remarks, Ma’ruf Amin conveyed several main points which expected to be achieved by SAI20, including formulating a role in supporting the community, government, and stakeholders in overcoming various global challenges, especially related to the main issues of Indonesian G20 Presidency, namely Global Health Architecture, Energy Transition, and Digital Transformation. “I believe the establishment of SAI20 will provide added value to the global community by building stronger governance and encouraging more effective collaboration between SAI and the government also the other stakeholders,” explained Ma’ruf Amin.

SAI20 has adopted rules of procedure as a guide for internal governance and ratified a communique that focuses on accelerating economic recovery and supporting sustainable development goals. The communique will then be presented to the G20 community.

Chairperson of BPK RI Isma Yatun said that SAI20 was held to contribute significantly in accelerating economic recovery and achieving SDGs targets, which are two priority issues of SAI20 Summit. Isma further said that SAI20 aims to encourage synergy between SAI20 and G20 community, including Parliament20.

In line with that, the Speaker of Indonesian House Representatives (DPR) who is also the Chair of Parliament20 (P20) Puan Maharani said that SAI of each country can take part in taking the role of G20 partner in ensuring increased accountability and effectiveness of each country’s global policies. This role can be carried out by SAI through participating in overseeing the sustainability of the mutually agreed global agenda.

It is hoped that SAI20 could encourage G20 governments to accelerate economic recovery and achieve the 2030 Agenda by improving Indonesia’s and global health architecture, promoting the transition of renewable energy and a greener economy, and ensuring the realization of digital transformation.

SAI20 Summit is the main outcome of previous meeting activities, starting from bilateral, technical meetings. and Senior Officials Meeting which was held on August 29 – 30, 2022.

SOURCE The Audit Board of Republic of Indonesia (BPK RI)

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

