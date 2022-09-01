AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • children

Village Hotel Sentosa Reopens With New and Exciting Experiences For Families

PRNewswire September 1, 2022

SINGAPORE, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Village Hotel Sentosa (VHS) by Far East Hospitality, a family-friendly hotel located within idyllic Sentosa island, has officially reopened its doors today.

To celebrate their reopening, VHS is launching a Village Playcation package for a family of up to four to enjoy a two-night stay and experience new offerings including, choice of one mini hotelier experience, unlimited access to Playtivities, a supersize kids amenities pack and more.

An Unrivalled Experience Tailored For Young Travellers

To welcome the little ones, the hotel is unveiling a warm village welcome at the lobby, where children will be greeted with the hotel’s adorable mascots – Village Explorers: Vin and Vee, scrumptious treats and fun activities including free flow ice cream and popcorn; a balloon sculpting booth, and more.

Mini Hotelier Experience – Designed For The Little Ones To Learn Through Play

Offered as part of the Village Playcation package, Mini Hotelier has been conceptualised to nurture the little ones’ imagination and creativity and expose them to new experiences. Children can pick from five different experiences: Mini Artist, Mini Housekeeper, Mini Engineer, Mini Chef and Mini Gardener.

Indulge In A Host Of Fun-Filled Activities

In addition to the new experiences, VHS also offer a host of fun-filled complimentary activities, such as family aqua zumba, evening outdoor movie screening by the pool deck, resin art, sand art and pilates for kids, keeping kids entertained and allowing parents a window to enjoy their stay.

Family Rooms Designed For Utmost Convenience and Comfort

After a full day of activities, retreat to the Family Room, which have been configured by interconnecting rooms to accommodate up to four adults or two adults and three children.

Village Playcation

Available now till 23 December 2022, the Village Playcation room package is priced from $1,180nett for a two-night stay in a Family Room

  • Daily breakfast (up to 4 pax)
  • Supersized Kids’ Pack
  • Choice of 1 Mini Hotelier experience
  • Complimentary access to unlimited Playtivities
  • Up to 25% off participating F&B outlets and Sentosa attractions

Book Period: 1 September to 23 December 2022

Stay Period: 1 September to 23 December 2022

Booking Link: https://www.villagehotels.asia/en/deals/Village-Playcation

For more information, visit https://www.villagehotels.asia/en/hotels/village-hotel-sentosa

SOURCE Far East Hospitality

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.