Sims Lifecycle Services Achieves Gold Status in Annual EcoVadis Sustainability Assessment

– The comprehensive assessment process rates performance against 21 sustainability criteria and enables clients to easily view and monitor SLS’s ESG scorecard –

WEST CHICAGO, Ill., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), a global leader providing circular solutions for IT hardware, is pleased to have achieved gold level status in its 2022 EcoVadis assessment. The 69/100 score places SLS in the top five percent of the more than 90,000 companies EcoVadis assessed.

Founded in 2007, EcoVadis is the world’s largest provider of business sustainability ratings. Their comprehensive Corporate Social Responsibility assessment covers the environment, labor and human rights, business ethics and sustainable procurement. The EcoVadis assessment is an important tool to easily facilitate insights of SLS’ performance and proactively contributes to increasing visibility in the electronics supply chain.

EcoVadis noted that SLS is particularly strong in the areas of policies and quantitative objectives set on energy consumption and Greenhouse Gas Emissions (GHGs), certifications and reporting issues including Scopes 1 & 2. Within labor and human rights, the SLS goals and progress on achieving diversity, equity and inclusion, monitoring and eliminating child labor, forced labor and human trafficking, and employee health and safety were highlighted. The company is pleased that its Supplier Code of Conduct and internal whistleblower policies and programs were praised.

Ingrid Sinclair, global president of SLS states, “At SLS, we are committed to maximizing the social value we deliver in all aspects of our business. Participating in the EcoVadis program provides us with a valuable external assessment of our progress. We’re delighted to have achieved gold level status, recognizing the efforts we have made so far.”

Angela Catt, chief financial & sustainability officer at SLS said, “We are thrilled that SLS’ EcoVadis score reflects our commitment to sustainability. Our gold status reflects the work of the entire SLS family who ensures that our operations, services, processes and procedures meet the highest environmental and social standards. Our clients are dedicated to creating sustainable supply chains, and SLS is proud to contribute to their efforts.”

Visit the SLS website for more information on the company's global coverage and services offered.

About Sims Lifecycle Services

Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS) provides solutions to extend the life of data center and corporate technology devices and recognizes the value in end-of-life IT hardware. The company supports Cloud Service Providers and enterprises with the navigation of ongoing technology shifts. SLS’ secure and responsible management of decommissioning and dispositioning IT assets recovers value via reuse, redeployment, recycling and precious metal recovery.

IT asset disposition (ITAD) and electronics recycling services offered at SLS support the evolution of the technology industry movement toward circularity. SLS clients benefit from data security, maximum IT value recovery, global compliance and sustainable IT use. As a responsible corporate citizen, and in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, we continuously seek new ways to contribute to the circular economy. For more information, visit www.simslifecycle.com.

