AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

IFA 2022 – the world’s leading trade show for consumer electronics returns to Berlin in its full glory

PRNewswire September 1, 2022

Journalists can access videos from the IFA via the IFA Global Broadcast Centre

BERLIN, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The IFA in Berlin, the world’s leading trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances, is set to return to the capital in its full glory from 2 to 6 September 2022 for the first time after a two-year hiatus.

Global brands will be showcasing their latest products and innovations from the fields of consumer electronics and home appliances.

Journalists from all four corners of the world will report on innovations, trends and highlights. Smart household devices, in particular, will be taking the spotlight. This is because modern living has shifted our values regarding our own homes, with sovereignty over our time and quality of life increasingly at the fore. For instance, our fridges can be opened via voice command and our ovens can react to our personal preferences thanks to smart sensors.

Another on-trend topic is sustainability. This isn’t just about low-CO2 manufacturing methods or materials that consume fewer resources: products also need to be energy-saving and efficient. Of course, smart homes need connectivity in order to work – and artificial intelligence and robotics represent other key advancements that are on the way to revolutionising day-to-day technology.

IFA NEXT has grown to become a successful innovation platform for start-ups, where innovative companies and research institutions come together to present their ideas for the markets of the future. Here, too, the focus is on topics such as improving the environmental footprint of home appliances, whether through interchangeable components or recyclability.

SHIFT mobility focuses on designing the mobility of the future. Scientists, company representatives and start-ups discuss ground-breaking technologies, business models and products, exploring innovation and sustainability as key drivers of this transformation.

The trade show’s media partner TVT.media provides journalists with extensive video material for reporting on IFA 2022. The Global Broadcast Centre is home to highlights from the trade show, alongside interviews with exhibitors and sector experts.

http://www.ifa-gbc.com

– Picture and video is available via AP (http://apmultimedianewsroom.com/) –

Contact:

Michael Mueller-Jaeger
TVT.media GmbH
Tel.: + 49 – (0) 173 – 25 15 900
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE TVT.media GmbH

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.