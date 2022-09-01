AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Global Wellness Leader, iHerb Celebrates Its 26th Anniversary of Making Health & Wellness Products Easy and Affordable

PRNewswire September 1, 2022

The world’s largest eCommerce platform, dedicated to vitamins, minerals, and supplements marks another year of continued expansion with special promotions

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — iHerb, the destination for a curated selection of the world’s best health and wellness products, is proud to commemorate its 26th anniversary. Founded in 1996 on the belief that a healthy and balanced life should be convenient and affordable for everyone, iHerb’s operation has grown into a team of over 2,400 with 11 million active customers in over 185 countries.

For over two decades, iHerb has been driven to consistently grow and innovate, based on the ethos that every body matters. The e-commerce platform, iHerb.com, provides customers with a localized experience that makes it quick and simple for people all over the globe to shop the finest wellness products at the very best prices. The shop supports 16 languages, 74 currencies, and 34 localized payment options, while offering over 30,000 products in categories such as Vitamins, Supplements, Sports, Personal Care, Skin Care, Beauty, Kids, Home, Grocery, and Pets. With an unparalleled international reach, shipping to over 185 countries, iHerb’s global distribution network is anchored by eight climate-controlled global fulfillment centers and inventory hubs, and a state-of-the-art distribution chain. This allows the brand to ship its products directly to consumers — never through third-party sellers — and ensure the highest quality and freshness every time.

“As we celebrate our 26th anniversary this year, we are both grateful for the journey behind us, and energized to find new, innovative ways to offer our customers the finest curated selection of quality health and wellness products at the best possible value, conveniently delivered directly to their doors,” said Emun Zabihi, CEO of iHerb. “At iHerb, we believe that everyone in the world should have easy access to products that will help them live their healthiest, best life. Our dedicated iHerb team has worked hard to provide that access for our customers everywhere possible.”

In celebration of 26 years of promoting wellness, iHerb has launched a new wellness quiz to make it even simpler for customers to find the right products to meet their health and wellness goals.

The brand is also offering special anniversary deals across categories, in addition to its regular weekly and sitewide promotions, for customers to enjoy and celebrate alongside the brand available today on iHerb.com.

About iHerb: We are the world’s largest e-commerce retailer dedicated to the Vitamins, Minerals, Supplements, or VMS, category, with a growing presence in other areas of consumer health and wellness. Trusted by millions in over 185 countries, we offer a curated portfolio of branded and innovative third-party and proprietary products at the best possible value, conveniently delivered directly to our customers. https://www.iherb.com

Contact: [email protected] 

iHerb

Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OAG1ifdZayA

SOURCE iHerb

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.