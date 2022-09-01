AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
XCMG’s XR1600E, the World’s Largest Rotary Drilling Rig, Rolls off the Assembly Line

PRNewswire September 1, 2022

XUZHOU, China, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The XR1600E, the world’s largest rotary drilling rig developed by XCMG (SHE:000425), has officially rolled off the assembly line. It was designed and put into production especially for large-scale bridge pile construction and offshore wind power piling projects.

The model has set a number of world records with a maximum drilling diameter of 7.5 meters and maximum drilling depth of 190 meters, and the output torque of its power head is 1600kNm. The rotary drilling rig has a height of 42 meters and a weight of 520 tons.

The XR1600E is developed with the advanced technologies, including dual power source cooperative control and modular combination technology of super-large tonnage rotary drilling rigs. The drill pile features visualized anti-banding rod technology that reduces the risk of smashing rods by 95 percent to ensure the safety of piling and foundation operations.

“The XR1600E owns more than 20 patents for invention and has fully elevated the level of construction capacity, performance, and safety, tackling the bottleneck problems of large-scale foundation construction like low efficiency and high cost that traditionally use reverse circulation drill to deliver high-quality piling performance. It will support the super infrastructure construction and create greater value for customers,” said Wang Min, Chairman and CEO of XCMG.

The XR1600E will be widely used for cast-in-place concrete piles in projects of super-large diameter and super-hard rock at super-deep.

Enabled by strong technical expertise and an R&D platform, XCMG has launched a series of super tonnage products, including XR550D, XR800E, XR1200E, and more. The XR1600E, as the world’s No.1 drill, is capable of meeting the requirements of large-scale construction projects, such as cross-sea bridges, offshore wind power farms and super high-rise buildings.

The XR1600E was among the first products shipped from XCMG Foundation’s new manufacturing base, which was built with a total investment of 5 billion yuan. When completed, the base will have an annual production capacity of 12,000 sets of various machinery equipment and is expected to generate 20 billion yuan in operating revenue by 2025. In the future, the base will become an important pillar for XCMG Foundation’s development of five major sectors, namely piling machinery, trenchless piling machinery, mining machinery, mining and tunneling machinery, as well as resource drilling machinery.

SOURCE XCMG

