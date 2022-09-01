SenseTime Introduces the Future Journey of Virtual-Real Experience at the 2022 World Artificial Intelligence Conference

SHANGHAI, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — At the 2022 World Artificial Intelligence Congress (WAIC), SenseTime, a leading global artificial intelligence (AI) software company, proudly presented its brand-new artificial intelligence (AI) innovations to the world.

Themed “Intelligent Connectivity, Infinite Multiverse” and with a focus on Metaverse, the 2022 conference officially kicked off today with pioneers from the global technology industry gathering to discuss prominent topics around “human, technology, industry, city and future”, with conversations across technological innovation, industrial application, new scenarios, and agile governance.

AI and Astronomy – A Dialogue Breaking the Boundary of Perception on the Universe

At today’s opening ceremony, Dr. Xu Li, Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of SenseTime as one of the pioneers of the AI industry, was invited to discuss in-depth with Prof. Xue Lan, Dean of Schwarzman College and Dean of Institute for AI International Governance of Tsinghua University, Li Di, FAST Chief Scientist, Zhou Jianping, Chief Designer of China’s Manned Space Program, and other distinguished guests on the tremendous changes AI brings to the exploration of the universe.

Dr. Xu Li shared during the discussion that with the support of AI, human beings can find the answers and achieve major breakthroughs on subjects that are complex, unimaginable and beyond consensus in the universe. AI can make amazing achievements by analysing massive data to discover rules and explore the unknown areas of science, as well as establish a new paradigm of innovation to guide the development of human being in turn. This has already been proven in the AI applications in many areas from mathematics, fluid mechanics, nuclear fusion to simulation of the Big Bang, prediction of the protein structure and deduction of the basic molecules of life, where AI expands the existing knowledge of human being and explores a further future. Dr. Xu Li went on to appeal for a global collaboration on innovation, which will fuel the new phase of technology revolution to reach the goal of a global sustainable development.

Mr. Zhou Jianping, Mr. Li Di and Prof. Xue Lan agreed that exploring the universe is the common dream of mankind. As an international AI event with global influence, WAIC provides a valuable opportunity for global experts to exchange, cooperate and share the application results.

Creating a sustainable industry ecosystem with AI technology

During the three-day event, SenseTime was also featured at the plenary sessions on scientific frontier and industrial development. Luo Jing, Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of SenseTime attended the Global Talents Innovation & Entrepreneurship Summit and AI Talent Forum to share SenseTime’s forward-thinking concepts and practices in the talent, innovation and industry chains. She pointed out that talent, technology and capital are the key factors in the innovation chain. R&D institutes, companies and government should collaborate to boost the integrated development of the “three chains” and establish a closed-loop ecosystem, in which “innovation chain is enabled by talents, industry chain is served by innovation chain, while talent chain is gathered by industry chain”.

Liu Qiang, Vice President of SenseTime, shared how AI technology is utilized to empower digital transformation at the Spatio-Temporal Artificial Intelligence Technology Conference. With SenseCore AI Infrastructure, SenseTime produces high-performance AI models with low cost and high efficiency, deep diving into more industries and scenarios including its four major businesses Smart Business, Smart City, Smart Life and Smart Auto.

In the Hong Kong Branch of WAIC, Shang Hailong, General Manager of SenseTime Hong Kong, said, “As the development of digital world technology is fuelling Hong Kong’s transformation, the interconnection of physical and digital worlds powered by AI will support Hong Kong to achieve new breakthroughs in four areas — New Space, New Market, New Opportunity and New Connection. This is an opportunity that we should seize to catch the next wave of economic development.”

At the Intelligent Trend Forum, SenseTime published the White Paper on Carbon Neutrality and shared its carbon peak (dual-carbon) strategy. In line with SenseTime’s AI-enabled carbon neutrality initiatives, its Shanghai Lingang Artificial Intelligence Data Center (AIDC) is a green facility which implements energy-saving power consumption systems. With this, the AIDC is expected to save approximately 45 million kWh of its annual power consumption, which is over 10% lower than industry average level. In the long run, more environmental practices will be introduced at the AIDC and provided to various sectors to boost the green and sustainable development of traditional industries. Jian Yumin, Director of Carbon Neutrality D&R Center, said, “AI is the key technical support for the breakthrough in dual-carbon. In the future, we need to join hands with all parties in the industry to explore and truly realize technological innovation and application.”

SenseTime is committed to advancing AI research, developing scalable and affordable AI software platforms that benefit businesses, people, and society. On September 2nd, SenseTime is hosting the SenseTime Meta-Innovation Forum “AI+:Meta-Innovation”, which will bring together innovators to explore an AI-powered future that traverses boundaries.

