AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Digital RMB facilitates the life of Hangzhou residents

PRNewswire September 2, 2022

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — A news report by haiwainet.cn: Supermarket shopping, salary payment, hospital bill payment… The application scenarios of Digital RMB in Hangzhou continue to expand at a fast pace, becoming a part of city life.

The Digital RMB is a digital form of legal tender issued by the People’s Bank of China and has equivalent value to other forms of the renminbi. At the end of March this year, the Digital RMB was launched in Hangzhou.

Hangzhou has a solid foundation for the digital economy, with important events such as the Asian Games, it has created perfect scenarios for the popularization and application of Digital RMB in Hangzhou. Up to now, some areas in Hangzhou have launched pilot features of digital renminbi to pay electricity bills, issue agriculture-related subsidies, medical settlement in public hospitals, and pay for agriculture-related policy insurance.

Not long ago, the first demonstration village of Digital RMB in Zhejiang Province settled in Xiangxi Village, Fuyang, Hangzhou. To cultivate villagers’ usage habits, the bank gave every user who uses a Digital RMB wallet a 30-yuan voucher.

In a grocery store in Xiangxi Village, villager Ms. Chen bought 2 bottles of rice vinegar, a bottle of dark soy sauce, and a bottle of oyster sauce, totaling 29.5 yuan, all covered by a Digital RMB voucher. Ms. Chen said, “The Digital RMB wallet is very convenient to use, everything is done using a QR code. I hope there will be more such activities in the future.”

From July 31 to August 25 this year, Hangzhou also cooperated with 8 digital RMB operating agencies to launch the “West Lake Joyful Digital Life” summer deal event and issued two rounds of Digital RMB vouchers. There is 1.05 million worth of Digital RMB vouchers released this time, including 50,000 lucky draw vouchers of 60 yuan and 1 million gift vouchers of 6 yuan. The first round of Digital RMB vouchers totaled 30,000, all of which were run out within 1.5 seconds of going online.

While helping the development of Hangzhou’s digital economy, Digital RMB has effectively driven the offline consumption recovery on back in Hangzhou, allowing Hangzhou citizens to enjoy the convenience of Digital RMB.

SOURCE haiwainet.cn

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.