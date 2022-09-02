AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
LG INVITES GUESTS TO A NIGHT OF MANY MOODS IN BERLIN INSPIRED BY THE MOODUP™ REFRIGERATOR

PRNewswire September 2, 2022

LG is Teaming Up with NTS to Showcase the Brand-new MoodUP at the “Notes + Tones” Event Featuring Themed Cocktail Pairings and Music Programmed by NTS

BERLIN, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — LG Electronics (LG) is set to host a sophisticated party in Berlin, to share the brilliance of its new MoodUP™ refrigerator, unveiled today at IFA 2022. Held in partnership with NTS Radio – a global online radio station and media platform – the event will present inspiring, mood-driven experiences centered on LG’s latest kitchen innovation ‘MoodUP’ refrigerator. With its revolutionary, color-changing LED door panels, LG MoodUP delivers unrivaled interior design flexibility and a new way to create a stylish, integrated kitchen.

Taking cues from the creative potential of the MoodUP refrigerator, the Notes + Tones event will showcase a range of moods by mixing color, sound, and flavor. From ‘Roots’ – a mix of warm, natural tones, reggae and jazz, and flavors like whiskey and smoke to ‘Sky’ – bright, bold hues, glossy electronica, and punches of rum, mango, and absinthe. A dynamic installation of MoodUP refrigerator will cue the shifts in mood throughout the evening. As the palette of the fridges shift, the colors and lighting in the space, the genres of music in the DJ sets, and the flavors on the cocktail menu will shift with it.

Along with meeting the new MoodUP refrigerator and enjoying delicious, hand-crafted drinks, guests at the event will get to spend an evening listening to great sounds, with themed sets programmed by NTS and featuring DJs Eva Geist, mobilegirl, Slim Soledad, and Zakia. Notes + Tones kicks off at CAN on the evening of September 3.

Those in attendance will also have the opportunity to see how easy it is to change the MoodUP’s color or theme using the LG ThinQ™ app. What’s more, they’ll even receive a specially-made cocktail matched to their favorite MoodUP look.

“The MoodUP refrigerator is a highly-evolved home appliance that can change colors to match users’ moods and enhance the kitchen environment,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “We are thrilled to be collaborating with NTS on this exciting event. They play with a broad spectrum of genres and sounds which made them the perfect partners to showcase the many moods and hues of the MoodUP fridge.” 

The brand-new MoodUP refrigerator is on display at LG’s exhibition booth (Hall 18, Messe Berlin) during IFA 2022 (September 2-6) in Berlin, Germany.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air solutions as well as visionary products featuring LG ThinQ AI. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better and healthier for consumers by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solutions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and compelling health benefits. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

