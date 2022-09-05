OrionVM and ELO Digital Office Australia Launch New Cloud Solution for Enterprise Content Management

New IaaS partnership with OrionVM delivers secure, scalable and fast performing cloud environments for ELO’s ECM customers

SYDNEY, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — OrionVM® , Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) provider and cloud computing pioneer, announced today a new strategic partnership with ELO Digital Office Australia, New Zealand (ANZ) that will help customer organizations in the region embrace secure cloud environments for Document Management and Records Management systems. The partnership combines OrionVM’s expertise in providing secure and Australian-based cloud environments with ELO’s scalable Enterprise Content Management (ECM) system.

“Teaming up with OrionVM adds significant capabilities to our software solutions. The benefits of ‘fast to deploy’ software, in combination with a stable and a highly scalable environment, allows our customers to choose the cloud without fear of out-of-control costs,” says Rainer Krause, Chairman of ELO Digital Office ANZ. “Having OrionVM as a partner will allow us to grow into areas we’ve not covered since we incorporated in Australia in 2005.”

The partnership between ELO Australia and OrionVM has the potential to grow beyond the ANZ region as more international companies opt for ELO as their ECM system, yet also desire a consumption model within a secure local cloud environment.

“Cloud-based information management solutions have traditionally been hindered by high storage costs. The combination of ELO’s open architecture and OrionVM’s leading cloud technology finally provides a high-performing, affordable and scalable alternative to traditional retail cloud providers,” Seth Butcher, CEO at ELO ANZ shared. “Deploying ELO within OrionVM’s environment enables our clients to be up and running with a fully-featured information management solution in hours instead of days, whilst the system intelligently assigns optimal resources to meet the workload at any given time.”

Deploying ELO in the cloud allows remote workers and in-office workers alike to stay productive. Thanks to OrionVM’s global reach, efficiency can be achieved wherever ELO customers choose to base their workday. The desire to work from anywhere, along with the growing demands of artificial intelligence and machine learning are all contributing factors to the expected growth of the ECM market, which is expected to reach a market worth globally of USD 29.64 billion by 2028 according to a recent report by Fortune Business Insights .

“One of the many exciting and rewarding aspects of our offering is helping businesses like ELO Digital Office Australia transform their product offering and achieve business goals that they have in mind but weren’t able to attain before the availability of our cloud offering,” said OrionVM Co-founder and CEO Sheng Yeo. “We look forward to seeing what the efficiency and scalability of our two platforms together translates to for customers in Australia, New Zealand and beyond.”

For more information on OrionVM please visit https://www.orionvm.com.

About OrionVM:

OrionVM has developed a proprietary suite of cloud infrastructure “building blocks” that form a new blueprint for the delivery and monetization of cloud-based technology solutions. The core architecture for these building blocks, categorized as Infrastructure as a Service (“IaaS”), has already been used in many industries, with proven traction from leading managed services providers (MSPs), tier 1 telcos and Fortune 500 companies. The OrionVM Cloud Platform supports private, public, hybrid & bare-metal cloud deployments and is built either for internal consumption or resale. OrionVM’s purpose-built stack uses InfiniBand and is benchmarked to outperform the incumbent clouds, at a lower price point due to the extreme efficiency and reduced cost of goods sold. Self-service web portals allow clients to quickly launch their own enterprise-grade cloud services with zero capital expenditure. Resale partners have full control – from a complete white-label re-brand, to billing integration and flexible account management. OrionVM’s cloud technology also uniquely supports the deployment of highly-customized private cloud solutions as well as the ‘cloudification’ of existing IT businesses: moving from legacy hardware models to cloud-first “as-a-service” environments. More information can be found at https://orionvm.com. Follow OrionVM on Twitter (@orionvm) and Facebook (https://facebook.com/orionvm) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/orionvm).

About ELO Digital Office Australia:

ELO Digital Office is a truly global ECM company with Australian expertise! Servicing more than 1,000,000 users in over 40 countries. With more than 30,000 live projects the ELO product suite provides process enhancements, stability and compliance. The Australian based subsidiary engages with Certified Business Partners to deliver 1st class solutions for Records Management, Document Management, Accounts Payable processing, Workflow Management, Mobile access and much more. ELO provides consultancy, development and support services from its offices in Australia – we are local and global. ELO’s solutions can be deployed onsite, in the cloud or as a hybrid. ELO is fully scalable from as little as 5 users to large enterprises with more than 10,000 users. ELO is a Federal, State and Local Government supplier compliant with Australian standards as well as GDPR and FDA requirements. For more information please visit: https://www.elo.com/en-au.html

SOURCE OrionVM