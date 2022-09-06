AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Xinhua Silk Road: Seraphim’s 28mm-frame lightweight modules show reliability in -40℃ mechanical test

PRNewswire September 6, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Seraphim Energy Group Co., Ltd. (Seraphim), a leading global solar product manufacturer, has recently announced that its 28mm-frame lightweight modules passed the low-temperature mechanical load test, which reflects the products’ reliability and the company’s technological strength.

According to the standards of International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), static mechanical load test is a general test to determine the ability of the PV modules to withstand snow and wind loads. Due to the exacerbating global climate change, PV modules are exposed to extreme cold weather conditions, which poses challenges to the mechanical strength of modules, resistant ability of materials and connection to trackers.

Thus, Seraphim, together with the third-party organization TUV-SUD, conducted the mechanical reliability test on the 28mm-frame lightweight modules under extreme low-temperature conditions. The static mechanical load test of 5400Pa at front side and 2400Pa at back side was completed under extreme low-temperature of -40℃ and 4-clamp installation conditions.

The results show that the modules maintain a good appearance without severe cracks. They also passed the insulation and wet leakage tests with power attenuation of under 5 percent. The result has clearly proven that even under extreme low-temperature conditions, Seraphim’s 28mm-frame lightweight modules are safe and reliable.

“As the PV products are installed worldwide in more diversified environments, their performance are facing increasingly high requirements. Based on over a decade of research and development (R&D) and technological experience, Seraphim has been committed to innovation to improve the performance of PV modules and better serve clients with diversified demands, ” said Polaris Li, President of Seraphim.

It’s learned that Seraphim built a world-class R&D center in 2013, boasting complete R&D and test capability. It also has a highly-effective automatic assembly line equipped with over 40 optimization patents. With solid technological competence and production capability, the company has a combined manufacturing capacity of 7.5 GW globally. To date, more than 14GW of its products have been installed in over 40 countries worldwide.

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

