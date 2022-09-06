AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Annature transforms eSigning & ID automation with Xero Practice Manager

PRNewswire September 6, 2022

A customised dashboard delivers the industry’s first seamless automation for eSigned and ID Verification documentation from either platform

BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Annature announces another eSigning and ID Verification innovation benchmark with the completion of its integration with Xero Practice Manager (XPM). Global XPM users now have access to eSigned documents from either platform and in a first for a partner, accounting professionals in Australia and New Zealand can now seamlessly verify client identities – automatically syncing results back into Xero Practice Manager.

Annature has developed a dedicated dashboard – mirroring the Xero Practice Manager dashboard – that will list the eSigned documents and verification requests for each client and their contacts – giving accounting professionals analytics about which documents are signed, which remain unsigned and how long they are taking to process. Whether you work in Annature or Xero Practice Manager, the look, feel, and efficiency of the dashboard is the same.

The deep integration goes beyond being standard partners in the Connected App marketplace, supporting continued efficiencies, time-saving features and automation. The historical collaboration of Annature’s history working with top 100 accounting firms meant there was an in-depth understanding of how accounting professionals used both systems, and what features would deliver real value.

“This is more than just contacts database sync; it is a new workflow process to ensure documents are eSigned and automatically filed for smoother practice management. This collaboration will further reduce manual administration tasks and streamline customer onboarding with document signing and client verification with better outcomes for accounting firms and their clients.” said Corey Cacic, Annature Founder & CTO.

“Our commitment to the continued development of additional functionality reflects our concentration on solutions that add to the ROI of any business,” he added.

As the leading Australian-owned eSigning solution with an integrated digital signature, identity certification and payments platform built on blockchain technology, Annature offers integration with the world’s leading document management solutions and cloud storage providers. Its bank-grade security is underpinned by ISO 27001 certification to keep data, documents and sensitive client information secure and onshore.

All Xero Practice Manager users globally can now access the integrated eSigning capabilities from Annature via the App Marketplace. 

For further information, please contact: Cathryn van der Walt on 0402 327 633 | [email protected]

About Corey Cacic

Corey Cacic is the product and engineering visionary at Annature with over a decade’s experience in digital signing solutions. As the Founder & CTO he carries numerous AWS speciality certifications and led the company to achieve ISO 27001:2013 certification just four months after launch. His eye for detail and passion for high-quality code ensures customers continue to love Annature on a day-to-day basis.

About Annature

Annature is the leading Australian-owned eSigning solution with an integrated digital signature, identity verification, and payments platform built on blockchain technology. Founded by Amreeta Abbott in 2020, Annature delivers a complete ISO 27001 certified Digital Transaction Management (DTM) solution. Annature integrates with the world’s leading document management solutions and cloud storage providers for easy adoption. Being purpose-built for all industries – and working seamlessly with existing business tools – Annature helps business owners lower costs, improve engagement and elevate customer satisfaction. Annature has been designed for the secure digital age and is ISO 27001 certified. For more, visit www.annature.com.au.

