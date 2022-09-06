AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
SKYPlay to go global with ProBit Global listing

PRNewswire September 6, 2022

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — SKYPLAY Inc. announced the listing of its cryptocurrency, SKP(SKYPlay Token) on ProBit Global —one of the world’s leading digital-asset trading platforms.

SKYPlay began its first steps towards becoming an official blockchain platform by listing SKP on MEXC Global last May. Following the listing on MEXC and ProBit Global, the company plans to accelerate the process of expanding its global presence as it continues to list SKP on prominent global and domestic cryptocurrency exchanges.

SKP, the key currency of SKYPlay platform, uses the Polygon(MATIC) network, which offers low transaction fees, fast speed, and scalability as one of the top Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain.

Under the leadership of the Singapore corporation, SKYPLAY Inc. will release a variety of new lifestyle content as well as a range of eP2E games via SKYPlay–the easiest P2E and NFT business platform. In addition to the launching of Coin Grid and the SKYPlay platform, two other games will be released this year including a game from Retrocat, which just announced the signing of an onboarding contract with SKYPlay.  

Sang-ok Chang, the CEO of SKYPLAY Inc. said, “SKYPlay has expanded community users from 170 countries with events and entertaining activities. Throughout the listing on ProBit Global, we are glad to demonstrate the reliability and scalability by outlining our consistent roadmap with our brand catchphrase, FUEL—uphold Fun, Utility, and Easy content while maintaining the platform’s Liquidity.”

SKYPlay

SKYPlay will offer a rich variety of lifestyle content including easy P2E games, sports, education, music, and art-all of which will be provided through an easy NFT business platform optimized for mobile UI/UX.

SKYPlay will offer a bigger and better space than a simple portal, encouraging users and service providers to grow and thrive within an easy-to-use, reliable, and trustworthy ecosystem.

ProBit Global

ProBit Global is a Top 20 crypto exchange worldwide providing unlimited access to trade and buy Bitcoin, Ethereum and 600+ altcoins in 1000+ markets.

SOURCE SKYPlay

